Home
/
Englewood, CO
/
Camden Caley
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:29 AM

Camden Caley

6360 S Havana St · (443) 760-4453
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Englewood
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Location

6360 S Havana St, Englewood, CO 80111

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0226 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,379

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 719 sqft

Unit 0534 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,379

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 719 sqft

Unit 0215 · Avail. Oct 3

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 719 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0327 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,649

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 993 sqft

Unit 0317 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,659

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 993 sqft

Unit 0221 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,759

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Caley.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
online portal
trash valet
valet service
on-site laundry
e-payments
guest parking
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Experience resort-style, luxury living every day at Camden Caley. Inside our one, two and three bedroom apartments homes you will find gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, hardwood-style flooring, private balconies, spacious walk-in closets and more. Our pet-friendly community is complete with a private dog park and unique amenities such as a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool with hot tub, outdoor grilling stations, WiFi in common areas and valet waste pickup. Our location falls into the prominent Cherry Creek School District, sits walking distance away from Centennial's Cherry Creek State Park and popular shopping, dining and entertainment destinations. Come home to Camden Caley today! Please note all floorplan availability is subject to change. Call today for details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $17.50
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $330 Admin Fee, Amenity fee: $50
Additional: Cable and Internet $95, Valet Living (trash pickup) $26, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: N/A
fee: $400
limit: 3
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Restricted breeds: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive. No exotic pets permitted
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned. Get the perfect spot! We have ample parking for our residents on a first-come, first-served basis. One parking pass is issued per leaseholder and up to 2 additional for $20 after that. Some of our apartment homes offer a direct access garage and we offer detached garages for $95.00 per month and reserved spots for $40.00 per month. Visitor parking is located on the Northeast and Southwest corners of the community.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $90/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Caley have any available units?
Camden Caley has 14 units available starting at $1,379 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Caley have?
Some of Camden Caley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Caley currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Caley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Caley pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Caley is pet friendly.
Does Camden Caley offer parking?
Yes, Camden Caley offers parking.
Does Camden Caley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Caley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Caley have a pool?
Yes, Camden Caley has a pool.
Does Camden Caley have accessible units?
No, Camden Caley does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Caley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Caley has units with dishwashers.
