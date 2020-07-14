Camden Caley

Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned. Get the perfect spot! We have ample parking for our residents on a first-come, first-served basis. One parking pass is issued per leaseholder and up to 2 additional for $20 after that. Some of our apartment homes offer a direct access garage and we offer detached garages for $95.00 per month and reserved spots for $40.00 per month. Visitor parking is located on the Northeast and Southwest corners of the community.