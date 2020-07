Amenities

1 bedroom/1 bath condo with covered parking and storage! All kitchen appliances plus full-size stackable washer and dyer. Open great room with living room, breakfast bar, access to large, covered patio! Titled entry which extends into kitchen. Window coverings! Wall a/c. Heat, water, sewer and trash included in the rent. Covered parking plus large storage unit! Cat may be approved with an additional deposit.



**No dogs per the HOA.



**No smokers.

