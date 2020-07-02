Amenities
Charming 2 Bedroom in Englewood - MUST SEE!! - Property Id: 191327
3565 S Cherokee St. #A Remodeled 1000 Square foot 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Upper unit of duplex. Updated kitchen with microwave and dishwasher, tile and carpet throughout the unit, 2 bedrooms and living room. Large bathroom, dining area, full size stackable washer/ dryer hookups, private entrance, custom paint throughout, large fenced shared backyard, walking distance to Englewood Lightrail Station and City Center, $1450 / rent MUST SEE!! Laureate Ltd. 303-692-9200.
