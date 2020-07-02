All apartments in Englewood
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

3565 S Cherokee St A

3565 South Cherokee Street · No Longer Available
Location

3565 South Cherokee Street, Englewood, CO 80110

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2 Bedroom in Englewood - MUST SEE!! - Property Id: 191327

3565 S Cherokee St. #A Remodeled 1000 Square foot 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Upper unit of duplex. Updated kitchen with microwave and dishwasher, tile and carpet throughout the unit, 2 bedrooms and living room. Large bathroom, dining area, full size stackable washer/ dryer hookups, private entrance, custom paint throughout, large fenced shared backyard, walking distance to Englewood Lightrail Station and City Center, $1450 / rent MUST SEE!! Laureate Ltd. 303-692-9200.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/191327
Property Id 191327

(RLNE5464680)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3565 S Cherokee St A have any available units?
3565 S Cherokee St A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 3565 S Cherokee St A have?
Some of 3565 S Cherokee St A's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3565 S Cherokee St A currently offering any rent specials?
3565 S Cherokee St A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3565 S Cherokee St A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3565 S Cherokee St A is pet friendly.
Does 3565 S Cherokee St A offer parking?
No, 3565 S Cherokee St A does not offer parking.
Does 3565 S Cherokee St A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3565 S Cherokee St A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3565 S Cherokee St A have a pool?
No, 3565 S Cherokee St A does not have a pool.
Does 3565 S Cherokee St A have accessible units?
No, 3565 S Cherokee St A does not have accessible units.
Does 3565 S Cherokee St A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3565 S Cherokee St A has units with dishwashers.

