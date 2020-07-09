3390 South Marion Street

Amenities
AVAILABILITY DATE: Available immediately. Flexible move in dates available.
PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets permitted.
• Property Description •
* Beautiful hardwood floors
* BRAND new paint throughout
* Large fenced yard with concrete patio
* Washer & Dryer included
* Note one basement bedroom is smaller and does not have a closet
GARAGE/PARKING: Street and driveway parking
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None
AIR CONDITIONING: Evaporative cooler
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $100/mo
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee.
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months