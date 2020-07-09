All apartments in Englewood
Find more places like 3390 South Marion Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Englewood, CO
/
3390 South Marion Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

3390 South Marion Street

3390 South Marion Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Englewood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3390 South Marion Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABILITY DATE: Available immediately. Flexible move in dates available.
PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets permitted.

• Property Description •

* Beautiful hardwood floors
* BRAND new paint throughout
* Large fenced yard with concrete patio
* Washer & Dryer included
* Note one basement bedroom is smaller and does not have a closet

GARAGE/PARKING: Street and driveway parking
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None
AIR CONDITIONING: Evaporative cooler
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $100/mo

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee.
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3390 South Marion Street have any available units?
3390 South Marion Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 3390 South Marion Street have?
Some of 3390 South Marion Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3390 South Marion Street currently offering any rent specials?
3390 South Marion Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3390 South Marion Street pet-friendly?
No, 3390 South Marion Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Englewood.
Does 3390 South Marion Street offer parking?
Yes, 3390 South Marion Street offers parking.
Does 3390 South Marion Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3390 South Marion Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3390 South Marion Street have a pool?
No, 3390 South Marion Street does not have a pool.
Does 3390 South Marion Street have accessible units?
No, 3390 South Marion Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3390 South Marion Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3390 South Marion Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marks Apartment Homes
1701 E Hampden Ave
Englewood, CO 80113
Oxford Station Apartments
4101 S Navajo St
Englewood, CO 80110
Elevate
7338 S Havana St
Englewood, CO 80112
Capstone at Vallagio
158 Inverness Dr W
Englewood, CO 80112
Alvista Trailside
5275 S Delaware St
Englewood, CO 80110
Kent Place Residences
3465 S Gaylord Court
Englewood, CO 80113
Iron Works Apartments
525-595 West Amherst Avenue
Englewood, CO 80110
ArtWalk at CityCenter
801 Englewood Pkwy
Englewood, CO 80110

Similar Pages

Englewood 1 BedroomsEnglewood 2 Bedrooms
Englewood Apartments with BalconyEnglewood Apartments with Parking
Englewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College