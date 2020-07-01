All apartments in Englewood
Last updated February 22 2020

3225 S. Lincoln Street

3225 South Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Location

3225 South Lincoln Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
24hr gym
parking
garage
media room
3225 S. Lincoln Street Available 03/01/20 This home is the complete package! - Offering 2 beds, 2 baths, 1262 finished SF, one attached garage and 2 off-street parking spaces, this home is the complete package! Recently renovated and located on a quiet street close to Swedish and Craig Hospitals, all the shopping you could ever want is a block away at the Englewood City Center including a Super Walmart, 24 Hour Fitness, huge King Soopers, and a light rail station 5 minutes away. Plus you could walk to an assortment of restaurants or catch a show at the iconic Gothic Theater. A generous great room welcomes you in the front, as well as one bedroom. The kitchen is compact but perfect, with composite sink and newer appliances. There is a cozy space in the rear that could be an office or sunroom, that walks out to the deck providing excellent mountain views. The basement bedroom is enormous, and has its own private 3/4 bath. Other amenities include washer/dryer, swamp cooler, and original hardwoods shine throughout Available immediately. Pets are O.K. Security Deposit is one months rent + $400 per pet. Mandatory utility fee of $75/month covers water and trash. Minimum one year lease. Schools are Englewood High School, Englewood Jr. High, and Charles Hay Elementary.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5580467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

