3225 S. Lincoln Street Available 03/01/20 This home is the complete package! - Offering 2 beds, 2 baths, 1262 finished SF, one attached garage and 2 off-street parking spaces, this home is the complete package! Recently renovated and located on a quiet street close to Swedish and Craig Hospitals, all the shopping you could ever want is a block away at the Englewood City Center including a Super Walmart, 24 Hour Fitness, huge King Soopers, and a light rail station 5 minutes away. Plus you could walk to an assortment of restaurants or catch a show at the iconic Gothic Theater. A generous great room welcomes you in the front, as well as one bedroom. The kitchen is compact but perfect, with composite sink and newer appliances. There is a cozy space in the rear that could be an office or sunroom, that walks out to the deck providing excellent mountain views. The basement bedroom is enormous, and has its own private 3/4 bath. Other amenities include washer/dryer, swamp cooler, and original hardwoods shine throughout Available immediately. Pets are O.K. Security Deposit is one months rent + $400 per pet. Mandatory utility fee of $75/month covers water and trash. Minimum one year lease. Schools are Englewood High School, Englewood Jr. High, and Charles Hay Elementary.



No Cats Allowed



