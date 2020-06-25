3169 S. Lincoln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities dog park pet friendly

Englewood Cute two Bedroom near Lincoln ! Amazing location !! - This is an amazing two bedroom, one bathroom updated throughout!!!

Updated kitchen with newer appliances. Washer and Dryer in your new home.

Brand new cabinets, plenty of cabinet space along with counter space.



Ground level with grass area and a dog run. Dogs are accepted with pet deposit. Duplex top unit.



This home features two nice size bedrooms with an updated bathroom. Updates through out this home!!!



Water, Trash and Sewer are included!!

A/C

Completely remodeled



No Cats Allowed



