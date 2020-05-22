All apartments in Englewood
Last updated December 15 2019 at 11:04 AM

3167 S Lincoln St

3167 South Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Location

3167 South Lincoln Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2BD, 1BA Englewood Home with Fenced Backyard and Off-Street Parking - This recently remodeled home is sleek and updated, with an open concept living room and dining area that feels spacious and comfortable. Many shopping, dining, and retail stores are all around on Broadway and Hampden. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets negotiable
*Water, sewer and trash are included
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker/Photographer: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5348409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

