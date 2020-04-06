Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

3067 S. Pearl Street Available 08/06/19 Breathtaking Three-Bedroom Home In Englewood - When you walk in the front door of this stunning home, you'll find an entryway with hardwood floors and inset tiles. To the left of the entry is an office with beautiful french doors and a large window for lots of natural light. To the right of the entry is a spacious formal dining room with windows looking out at the covered front porch. Off the dining room is a butler's pantry with granite counter-tops as well as a walk-in pantry with a wine cooler built-in. The butlers' pantry continues into the kitchen which has hardwood floors throughout. This lovely kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances including a 6-burner gas stove-top, and an island with granite counter-tops and a breakfast bar. The kitchen opens into the informal dining room and the living room. The grand living room has two-story ceilings with lots of windows for great natural light. The living room has a two-story gas fireplace as well as french doors out to a covered back porch and your private backyard.



Back inside the house there is a hallway with a powder room, coat closet and a spacious laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups and a laundry sink. Upstairs in this home you'll find a huge master bedroom with a gas fireplace, a balcony, and a 5-piece master bathroom with walk-in closet. There are two other bedrooms on the top floor, each have their own attached full bathroom with tiled floors, tiled showers and lots of closet space.



Tenants are responsible for paying all utilities, landscaping and snow removal. A dog might be considered with an extra deposit.



Lease starts in August - Don't miss this opportunity to live in a great location in Englewood on Pearl Street!



LINK TO ONLINE APPLICATION: https://flrentals.appfolio.com/listings/detail/4d3d1cfa-e5f1-4aa8-b819-a4c3c29c8465



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2273825)