Englewood, CO
3067 S. Pearl Street
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

3067 S. Pearl Street

3067 South Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Location

3067 South Pearl Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
3067 S. Pearl Street Available 08/06/19 Breathtaking Three-Bedroom Home In Englewood - When you walk in the front door of this stunning home, you'll find an entryway with hardwood floors and inset tiles. To the left of the entry is an office with beautiful french doors and a large window for lots of natural light. To the right of the entry is a spacious formal dining room with windows looking out at the covered front porch. Off the dining room is a butler's pantry with granite counter-tops as well as a walk-in pantry with a wine cooler built-in. The butlers' pantry continues into the kitchen which has hardwood floors throughout. This lovely kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances including a 6-burner gas stove-top, and an island with granite counter-tops and a breakfast bar. The kitchen opens into the informal dining room and the living room. The grand living room has two-story ceilings with lots of windows for great natural light. The living room has a two-story gas fireplace as well as french doors out to a covered back porch and your private backyard.

Back inside the house there is a hallway with a powder room, coat closet and a spacious laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups and a laundry sink. Upstairs in this home you'll find a huge master bedroom with a gas fireplace, a balcony, and a 5-piece master bathroom with walk-in closet. There are two other bedrooms on the top floor, each have their own attached full bathroom with tiled floors, tiled showers and lots of closet space.

Tenants are responsible for paying all utilities, landscaping and snow removal. A dog might be considered with an extra deposit.

Lease starts in August - Don't miss this opportunity to live in a great location in Englewood on Pearl Street!

LINK TO ONLINE APPLICATION: https://flrentals.appfolio.com/listings/detail/4d3d1cfa-e5f1-4aa8-b819-a4c3c29c8465

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2273825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3067 S. Pearl Street have any available units?
3067 S. Pearl Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 3067 S. Pearl Street have?
Some of 3067 S. Pearl Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3067 S. Pearl Street currently offering any rent specials?
3067 S. Pearl Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3067 S. Pearl Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3067 S. Pearl Street is pet friendly.
Does 3067 S. Pearl Street offer parking?
Yes, 3067 S. Pearl Street offers parking.
Does 3067 S. Pearl Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3067 S. Pearl Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3067 S. Pearl Street have a pool?
No, 3067 S. Pearl Street does not have a pool.
Does 3067 S. Pearl Street have accessible units?
No, 3067 S. Pearl Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3067 S. Pearl Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3067 S. Pearl Street does not have units with dishwashers.
