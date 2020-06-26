3059 South Lincoln Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home will welcome you with 1,300 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes with a stainless-steel fridge, stove, dishwasher, and disposal. Other great features of this home include an office/den, washer and dryer in unit, an unfinished basement, and a crawl space.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Harvard Gulch Park, Bates Logan Park, a library, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to the highway and light rail stations.



Pets may be negotiable.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



