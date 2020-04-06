2985 South Pennsylvania Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Available 07/01/19 Fabulous ranch with lots of light. Close to Platte Park, South Broadway, Harvard Gulch, and across from Bates-Logan park. Lot's of restaurants nearby and easy access to all areas of Denver. Garden level/walk-out basement, cozy wood burning fireplace, and lots of storage. Located walking distance from all the new shops & restaurants on South Broadway. The main level has wood floors throughout, new carpet in basement, newer windows, washer/dryer, and newer appliances. Spacious master bedroom with remodeled bathroom. Private backyard with a great patio for entertaining.



Property is available now for a 24 month lease at $2600 per month. Tenant(s) will be required to provide the first month rent and a $2600 damage deposit upon execution of the lease.



Monthly Rent: $2,600

Security Deposit: $2,600

Utilities: Tenant to pay all utilities, exlc. trash/recycling

Term: 24 month lease available

Available: July 1st

- 4bd / 2 ba

- 2,200 sq. ft

- Central A/C

- Sprinkler System



This is a Non-Smoking home. Small dogs allowed with a $250 non-refundable deposit.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2985-s-pennsylvania-st-englewood-co-80113-usa/1d0f5b2e-ab9f-4828-b8ad-594de611a54d



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4934534)