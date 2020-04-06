All apartments in Englewood
Find more places like 2985 South Pennsylvania Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Englewood, CO
/
2985 South Pennsylvania Street
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:38 AM

2985 South Pennsylvania Street

2985 South Pennsylvania Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Englewood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2985 South Pennsylvania Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Available 07/01/19 Fabulous ranch with lots of light. Close to Platte Park, South Broadway, Harvard Gulch, and across from Bates-Logan park. Lot's of restaurants nearby and easy access to all areas of Denver. Garden level/walk-out basement, cozy wood burning fireplace, and lots of storage. Located walking distance from all the new shops & restaurants on South Broadway. The main level has wood floors throughout, new carpet in basement, newer windows, washer/dryer, and newer appliances. Spacious master bedroom with remodeled bathroom. Private backyard with a great patio for entertaining.

Property is available now for a 24 month lease at $2600 per month. Tenant(s) will be required to provide the first month rent and a $2600 damage deposit upon execution of the lease.

Monthly Rent: $2,600
Security Deposit: $2,600
Utilities: Tenant to pay all utilities, exlc. trash/recycling
Term: 24 month lease available
Available: July 1st
- 4bd / 2 ba
- 2,200 sq. ft
- Central A/C
- Sprinkler System

This is a Non-Smoking home. Small dogs allowed with a $250 non-refundable deposit.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2985-s-pennsylvania-st-englewood-co-80113-usa/1d0f5b2e-ab9f-4828-b8ad-594de611a54d

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4934534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2985 South Pennsylvania Street have any available units?
2985 South Pennsylvania Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
What amenities does 2985 South Pennsylvania Street have?
Some of 2985 South Pennsylvania Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2985 South Pennsylvania Street currently offering any rent specials?
2985 South Pennsylvania Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2985 South Pennsylvania Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2985 South Pennsylvania Street is pet friendly.
Does 2985 South Pennsylvania Street offer parking?
No, 2985 South Pennsylvania Street does not offer parking.
Does 2985 South Pennsylvania Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2985 South Pennsylvania Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2985 South Pennsylvania Street have a pool?
No, 2985 South Pennsylvania Street does not have a pool.
Does 2985 South Pennsylvania Street have accessible units?
No, 2985 South Pennsylvania Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2985 South Pennsylvania Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2985 South Pennsylvania Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2985 South Pennsylvania Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2985 South Pennsylvania Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marks Apartment Homes
1701 E Hampden Ave
Englewood, CO 80113
Windsong
3535 South Clarkson Street
Englewood, CO 80110
Malbec at Vallagio
10245 Taliesin Drive
Englewood, CO 80112
Winchester & Browning
3030 S Bannock St
Englewood, CO 80110
Alvista Trailside
5275 S Delaware St
Englewood, CO 80110
Elevation at County Line Station
8331 S Valley Hwy
Englewood, CO 80112
Kent Place Residences
3465 S Gaylord Court
Englewood, CO 80113
Iron Works Apartments
525-595 West Amherst Avenue
Englewood, CO 80110

Similar Pages

Englewood 1 BedroomsEnglewood 2 Bedrooms
Englewood Apartments with BalconyEnglewood Apartments with Parking
Englewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College