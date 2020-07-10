2970 S Elati St

Amenities
This large duplex in the heart of Englewood has been freshly renovated and feels brand new! The home features everything you are looking for - large open floor plan, gas fireplace, great kitchen, 3 bedrooms plus an office, large master suite with huge walk in closet and private 5 piece bathroom. Home features A/C, private fenced back yard with covered patio, detached garage, off street parking space and a large unfinished basement for storage or space for a workout area. Washer and Dryer provided. This home has it all!
Tenant Responsible for all utilities. No Smoking. Dog Friendly, No cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.
Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites.
Amenities: A/C, Detached Garage, Private Backyard, Fenced Yard, Open Floorplan, Gas Fireplace, Off Street Parking, Storage, Large Unfinished Basement