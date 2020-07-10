All apartments in Englewood
Last updated May 24 2020 at 7:54 PM

2970 S Elati St

2970 South Elati Street · No Longer Available
Location

2970 South Elati Street, Englewood, CO 80110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
This large duplex in the heart of Englewood has been freshly renovated and feels brand new! The home features everything you are looking for - large open floor plan, gas fireplace, great kitchen, 3 bedrooms plus an office, large master suite with huge walk in closet and private 5 piece bathroom. Home features A/C, private fenced back yard with covered patio, detached garage, off street parking space and a large unfinished basement for storage or space for a workout area. Washer and Dryer provided. This home has it all!

Tenant Responsible for all utilities. No Smoking. Dog Friendly, No cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites.

Amenities: A/C, Detached Garage, Private Backyard, Fenced Yard, Open Floorplan, Gas Fireplace, Off Street Parking, Storage, Large Unfinished Basement

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2970 S Elati St have any available units?
2970 S Elati St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 2970 S Elati St have?
Some of 2970 S Elati St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2970 S Elati St currently offering any rent specials?
2970 S Elati St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2970 S Elati St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2970 S Elati St is pet friendly.
Does 2970 S Elati St offer parking?
Yes, 2970 S Elati St offers parking.
Does 2970 S Elati St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2970 S Elati St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2970 S Elati St have a pool?
No, 2970 S Elati St does not have a pool.
Does 2970 S Elati St have accessible units?
No, 2970 S Elati St does not have accessible units.
Does 2970 S Elati St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2970 S Elati St does not have units with dishwashers.

