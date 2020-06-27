2871 S Logan St

Amenities

1200 square foot house for rent available in Porter/Bates/Rosedale area near University of Denver. Lease terms flexible, 12 months or longer-term. Full house just fully remodeled.

- 2 full bedrooms + 1 nonconforming bedroom or den/office

- fully remodeled throughout house with new paint, floors, and bathrooms

- brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances

- gas stove, dishwasher

- granite countertops

- brand new locks, deadbolts, and knobs - all keyed to single key for convenience

LEASE DETAILS

- Tenant pays gas/electric/water. Landlord pays all other fees (sewer, wastewater, etc.)

- REGULAR MOWING SERVICE INCLUDED!

- PET FRIENDLY

- attached garage

- SIX FOOT CEDAR PRIVACY FENCE with two entry gates

- Large yard available for pets to play in

- Monthly pet fee based on size and number of pets

HOUSE DETAILS

- hardwood flooring

- new kitchen with NEW CABINETS AND NEW COUNTERTOPS

- new stainless steel appliances

- new washer/dryer units

- Open floor plan with kitchen, living room, and dining area flowing into each other

- Master bedroom has private bathroom, large closet, designer sink, and luxury shower

- Newly painted interior and exterior

- Newer windows come with secure-while-open locks allowing windows to remain up to 4 inches open but blocked from being further opened from the outside, thereby ensuring security of the house

- Front yard redone, backyard redone

- Outdoor fire pit

- Garage and Off-street parking accessible through alley; backyard driveway can park three or four vehicles depending on size

NEIGHBORHOOD DETAILS

- Located in a very quiet neighborhood, one block away from large park and playground

- Walking distance to Broadway bars and shops, including Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts

- Nearby golf course

- Walking distance to Porter Hospital

- Quick access to University Blvd, Colorado Blvd, Broadway, Yale, Evans, Downing, and Interstate 25

- multiple nearby light-rail stations (Colorado Blvd., University of Denver, Evans, Yale)

- very close to University of Denver DU campus