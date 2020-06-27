2871 S Logan St

Amenities
1200 square foot house for rent available in Porter/Bates/Rosedale area near University of Denver. Lease terms flexible, 12 months or longer-term. Full house just fully remodeled.
- 2 full bedrooms + 1 nonconforming bedroom or den/office
- fully remodeled throughout house with new paint, floors, and bathrooms
- brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances
- gas stove, dishwasher
- granite countertops
- brand new locks, deadbolts, and knobs - all keyed to single key for convenience
LEASE DETAILS
- Tenant pays gas/electric/water. Landlord pays all other fees (sewer, wastewater, etc.)
- REGULAR MOWING SERVICE INCLUDED!
- PET FRIENDLY
- attached garage
- SIX FOOT CEDAR PRIVACY FENCE with two entry gates
- Large yard available for pets to play in
- Monthly pet fee based on size and number of pets
HOUSE DETAILS
- hardwood flooring
- new kitchen with NEW CABINETS AND NEW COUNTERTOPS
- new stainless steel appliances
- new washer/dryer units
- Open floor plan with kitchen, living room, and dining area flowing into each other
- Master bedroom has private bathroom, large closet, designer sink, and luxury shower
- Newly painted interior and exterior
- Newer windows come with secure-while-open locks allowing windows to remain up to 4 inches open but blocked from being further opened from the outside, thereby ensuring security of the house
- Front yard redone, backyard redone
- Outdoor fire pit
- Garage and Off-street parking accessible through alley; backyard driveway can park three or four vehicles depending on size
NEIGHBORHOOD DETAILS
- Located in a very quiet neighborhood, one block away from large park and playground
- Walking distance to Broadway bars and shops, including Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts
- Nearby golf course
- Walking distance to Porter Hospital
- Quick access to University Blvd, Colorado Blvd, Broadway, Yale, Evans, Downing, and Interstate 25
- multiple nearby light-rail stations (Colorado Blvd., University of Denver, Evans, Yale)
- very close to University of Denver DU campus