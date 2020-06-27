All apartments in Englewood
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:31 AM

2871 S Logan St

2871 South Logan Street · No Longer Available
Location

2871 South Logan Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1200 square foot house for rent available in Porter/Bates/Rosedale area near University of Denver. Lease terms flexible, 12 months or longer-term. Full house just fully remodeled.
- 2 full bedrooms + 1 nonconforming bedroom or den/office
- fully remodeled throughout house with new paint, floors, and bathrooms
- brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances
- gas stove, dishwasher
- granite countertops
- brand new locks, deadbolts, and knobs - all keyed to single key for convenience
LEASE DETAILS
- Tenant pays gas/electric/water. Landlord pays all other fees (sewer, wastewater, etc.)
- REGULAR MOWING SERVICE INCLUDED!
- PET FRIENDLY
- attached garage
- SIX FOOT CEDAR PRIVACY FENCE with two entry gates
- Large yard available for pets to play in
- Monthly pet fee based on size and number of pets
HOUSE DETAILS
- hardwood flooring
- new kitchen with NEW CABINETS AND NEW COUNTERTOPS
- new stainless steel appliances
- new washer/dryer units
- Open floor plan with kitchen, living room, and dining area flowing into each other
- Master bedroom has private bathroom, large closet, designer sink, and luxury shower
- Newly painted interior and exterior
- Newer windows come with secure-while-open locks allowing windows to remain up to 4 inches open but blocked from being further opened from the outside, thereby ensuring security of the house
- Front yard redone, backyard redone
- Outdoor fire pit
- Garage and Off-street parking accessible through alley; backyard driveway can park three or four vehicles depending on size
NEIGHBORHOOD DETAILS
- Located in a very quiet neighborhood, one block away from large park and playground
- Walking distance to Broadway bars and shops, including Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts
- Nearby golf course
- Walking distance to Porter Hospital
- Quick access to University Blvd, Colorado Blvd, Broadway, Yale, Evans, Downing, and Interstate 25
- multiple nearby light-rail stations (Colorado Blvd., University of Denver, Evans, Yale)
- very close to University of Denver DU campus

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2871 S Logan St have any available units?
2871 S Logan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 2871 S Logan St have?
Some of 2871 S Logan St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2871 S Logan St currently offering any rent specials?
2871 S Logan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2871 S Logan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2871 S Logan St is pet friendly.
Does 2871 S Logan St offer parking?
Yes, 2871 S Logan St offers parking.
Does 2871 S Logan St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2871 S Logan St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2871 S Logan St have a pool?
No, 2871 S Logan St does not have a pool.
Does 2871 S Logan St have accessible units?
No, 2871 S Logan St does not have accessible units.
Does 2871 S Logan St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2871 S Logan St has units with dishwashers.
