Amenities
2399 E Floyd Place Available 06/01/20 3br/2ba Home in Hampden Hills - CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE ELEMENTARY DISTRICT!!! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1,932 SF ranch style home in Hampden Hills. Within a mile of Cherry Hills Village, DU area and only 15 minutes from Downtown Denver. Quick access to Highway 25. It sits in the coveted Cherry Creek School district!
Home has been recently remodeled featuring hardwood flooring throughout, formal living room, formal dining room, a spacious kitchen, master bedroom with en suite & a spacious private backyard with patio.
Parking
2-car garage with automatic door
Street
Pets
Dog & Cat w/ additional deposit and $25/mo pet rent
Laundry - Washer and Dryer included
HVAC
Central Forced Air Heating
Cental Forced Air Conditioner
Fireplace
Gas
Utilities
Gas & Electric - Tenant
Water & Sewer - Tenant
Garbage - Tenant
Schools (*Tenant to Verify*)
Cherry Hills Village Elementary
West Middle School
Cherry Creek High School
(RLNE3474853)