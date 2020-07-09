All apartments in Englewood
2399 E Floyd Place
2399 E Floyd Place

2399 East Floyd Place · No Longer Available
Location

2399 East Floyd Place, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2399 E Floyd Place Available 06/01/20 3br/2ba Home in Hampden Hills - CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE ELEMENTARY DISTRICT!!! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1,932 SF ranch style home in Hampden Hills. Within a mile of Cherry Hills Village, DU area and only 15 minutes from Downtown Denver. Quick access to Highway 25. It sits in the coveted Cherry Creek School district!

Home has been recently remodeled featuring hardwood flooring throughout, formal living room, formal dining room, a spacious kitchen, master bedroom with en suite & a spacious private backyard with patio.

Get it before it's gone!!

Parking
2-car garage with automatic door
Street

Pets
Dog & Cat w/ additional deposit and $25/mo pet rent

Laundry - Washer and Dryer included

HVAC
Central Forced Air Heating
Cental Forced Air Conditioner

Fireplace
Gas

Utilities
Gas & Electric - Tenant
Water & Sewer - Tenant
Garbage - Tenant

Schools (*Tenant to Verify*)
Cherry Hills Village Elementary
West Middle School
Cherry Creek High School

(RLNE3474853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

