2151 W Iliff Ave
Last updated November 12 2019 at 11:59 AM

2151 W Iliff Ave

2151 West Iliff Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2151 West Iliff Avenue, Englewood, CO 80110
College View

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
online portal
pet friendly
Spacious 3BD, 3BA Englewood Home with Fenced Yard and Garage - THE BASICS

RENT: $1,680
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS:3
PARKING: 2-car attached garage plus driveway with additional street parking

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*Monthly $50 water/sewer/trash fee.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE4956436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

