1341 East Dartmouth Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:50 PM

1341 East Dartmouth Avenue

1341 East Dartmouth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1341 East Dartmouth Avenue, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1273990.

Stunning 2 bedroom home in Arapahoe Acres!

Beautiful mid-century modern home in Arapahoe Acres, the iconic neighborhood designed by Edward Hawkins and Eugene Sternberg in the 1950s and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Beautiful dark hardwood floors and new carpet, designer lighting, with custom granite work in the kitchen. The house also has a newer furnace, air conditioning, gas fireplace and sprinkler system, as well as two beautiful backyard patios for true indoor-outdoor living.

Located within walking distance of Charles Hay World School and near historic downtown Englewood and light rail. The house has a modern glass-door garage for great curb appeal, and lots of storage. It is located close to Harvard Gulch Park and Porter and Swedish Hospitals.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1273990.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1341 East Dartmouth Avenue have any available units?
1341 East Dartmouth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1341 East Dartmouth Avenue have?
Some of 1341 East Dartmouth Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1341 East Dartmouth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1341 East Dartmouth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1341 East Dartmouth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1341 East Dartmouth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Englewood.
Does 1341 East Dartmouth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1341 East Dartmouth Avenue offers parking.
Does 1341 East Dartmouth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1341 East Dartmouth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1341 East Dartmouth Avenue have a pool?
No, 1341 East Dartmouth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1341 East Dartmouth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1341 East Dartmouth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1341 East Dartmouth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1341 East Dartmouth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
