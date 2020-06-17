1341 East Dartmouth Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1273990.



Stunning 2 bedroom home in Arapahoe Acres!



Beautiful mid-century modern home in Arapahoe Acres, the iconic neighborhood designed by Edward Hawkins and Eugene Sternberg in the 1950s and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Beautiful dark hardwood floors and new carpet, designer lighting, with custom granite work in the kitchen. The house also has a newer furnace, air conditioning, gas fireplace and sprinkler system, as well as two beautiful backyard patios for true indoor-outdoor living.



Located within walking distance of Charles Hay World School and near historic downtown Englewood and light rail. The house has a modern glass-door garage for great curb appeal, and lots of storage. It is located close to Harvard Gulch Park and Porter and Swedish Hospitals.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1273990.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.