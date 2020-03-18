9669 E Panorama Circle

Amenities
2 Bedroom/2 Bath @ Dry Creek Crossing Condominiums
2nd Floor Condo, 1100 Sq Ft
Property is Handicap Accessible
Fireplace in Living Room
Hardwood Floors
Stainless Steel Appliances
Upgraded Bottom Freezer Side by Side Refrigerator
Granite Countertops
Upscale Cabinetry
Tile Back Splash
1 Covered/Heated/Secured/attached Parking Space
Large Balcony with a Natural Gas Line Hook Up
King Bed in Master Bedroom
Flat-Screen TV in Master Bedroom
Large Walk-In Closest
Queen Bed in 2nd Bedroom
Secured Building with Elevator Access
High End Amenities with Pool, Spa, & Clubhouse, Business Center, Fitness Room, Pool Table and Card Tables
Convenient Additional and Visitor Parking
Stackable Washer and Dryer in Unit
Walking Distance to Light Rail
Wireless High-Speed Internet
Expanded Basic Domestic Long Distance
Utilities Included- Capped at $125
Live in the Heart of DTC. A Block from Light Rail Station, Minutes from Park Meadows Mall. Dry Creek Crossing is Located in Centennial, CO, Just a Quarter Mile East of I-25 on the Corner of Dry Creek Rd & Yosemite Street. Location in the Center of the Denver Tech Center, Offers an Impressive Variety of Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment Just Minutes From your door step!
Dry Creek Crossing Residents Enjoy a Wide Range of amenities. The 4000 Sq. Ft. Clubhouse Includes a 24-Hour Fitness Center with Free Weights, Cardio Machines and Circuit-Training Equipment. Condo and Townhome Residents Also Have Access to a Heated Community Pool, Spa, and Entertainment Area on a Clubhouses Sprawling Outdoor Terrace
Complete with Pool, Spa, and Resort Style Furnishings. Fantastic Western Exposure the Pool Enjoys Long Hours of Warm Sunshine
The Lounge- Contemporary, Quiet Space Open to The Outdoor Terrace, Beautiful Mountain Views, and Large Stone Fireplace
Located on The 2nd floor of The Clubhouse is An Elegant Meeting Room, Perfect for Business or Personal Gatherings of Up to 10
Nestled in the hear