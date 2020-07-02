8653 East Dry Creek Road, Unit 1127 - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Turn key ready updated 2 bedroom bathroom Penthouse unit close to DTC, Park Meadows Mall and within walking distance of the light rail. Open floor plan with sunny west facing windows, vaulted ceilings, newer carpet & gas fireplace. Kitchen has been updated to include granite counters, stainless steel appliances, & utility pantry. Utility pantry includes a washer & dryer! The master bedroom has vaulted ceiling with its own balcony & updated master bathroom with a walk in closet with views to the west to include the mountains. Unit includes central Air Conditioning and private attached garage. Additional outside reserved parking spaced included. Clubhouse for hosting events with fitness facility, pool and hot tub.