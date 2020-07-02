All apartments in Centennial
Last updated May 6 2020 at 5:06 AM

8653 East Dry Creek Road, Unit 1127 - 1

8653 East Dry Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

8653 East Dry Creek Road, Centennial, CO 80112

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Turn key ready updated 2 bedroom bathroom Penthouse unit close to DTC, Park Meadows Mall and within walking distance of the light rail. Open floor plan with sunny west facing windows, vaulted ceilings, newer carpet & gas fireplace. Kitchen has been updated to include granite counters, stainless steel appliances, & utility pantry. Utility pantry includes a washer & dryer! The master bedroom has vaulted ceiling with its own balcony & updated master bathroom with a walk in closet with views to the west to include the mountains. Unit includes central Air Conditioning and private attached garage. Additional outside reserved parking spaced included. Clubhouse for hosting events with fitness facility, pool and hot tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8653 East Dry Creek Road, Unit 1127 - 1 have any available units?
8653 East Dry Creek Road, Unit 1127 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 8653 East Dry Creek Road, Unit 1127 - 1 have?
Some of 8653 East Dry Creek Road, Unit 1127 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8653 East Dry Creek Road, Unit 1127 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
8653 East Dry Creek Road, Unit 1127 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8653 East Dry Creek Road, Unit 1127 - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8653 East Dry Creek Road, Unit 1127 - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 8653 East Dry Creek Road, Unit 1127 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 8653 East Dry Creek Road, Unit 1127 - 1 offers parking.
Does 8653 East Dry Creek Road, Unit 1127 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8653 East Dry Creek Road, Unit 1127 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8653 East Dry Creek Road, Unit 1127 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 8653 East Dry Creek Road, Unit 1127 - 1 has a pool.
Does 8653 East Dry Creek Road, Unit 1127 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 8653 East Dry Creek Road, Unit 1127 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 8653 East Dry Creek Road, Unit 1127 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8653 East Dry Creek Road, Unit 1127 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8653 East Dry Creek Road, Unit 1127 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8653 East Dry Creek Road, Unit 1127 - 1 has units with air conditioning.

