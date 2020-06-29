8267 E Long Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Welcome home to highly desired Willow Creek! This home is on one of the best lots in the neighborhood at the end of a quiet cul de sac and backing to a beautiful greenbelt with a small creek and walking trails. At one end of the greenbelt is the community pool, clubhouse, and tennis courts. At the other end is award-winning Willow Creek elementary school, part of the Cherry Creek school district. Conveniently located near I25 and C470, it's a quick commute to downtown and the Denver Tech Center. Plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment options surround the neighborhood.



This house features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Tons of great interior features including hardwood floors, new carpet, new paint, vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. Two car attached garage. This home will not be on the market long.



Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate. Pet-friendly case by case. $250 additional deposit per pet. $25 per month additional pet rent per pet. Trash included with rent. No smoking.