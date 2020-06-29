All apartments in Centennial
Last updated January 28 2020

8267 E Long Pl

8267 East Long Place
Location

8267 East Long Place, Centennial, CO 80112
Willow Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome home to highly desired Willow Creek! This home is on one of the best lots in the neighborhood at the end of a quiet cul de sac and backing to a beautiful greenbelt with a small creek and walking trails. At one end of the greenbelt is the community pool, clubhouse, and tennis courts. At the other end is award-winning Willow Creek elementary school, part of the Cherry Creek school district. Conveniently located near I25 and C470, it's a quick commute to downtown and the Denver Tech Center. Plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment options surround the neighborhood.

This house features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Tons of great interior features including hardwood floors, new carpet, new paint, vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. Two car attached garage. This home will not be on the market long.

Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate. Pet-friendly case by case. $250 additional deposit per pet. $25 per month additional pet rent per pet. Trash included with rent. No smoking.  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8267 E Long Pl have any available units?
8267 E Long Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 8267 E Long Pl have?
Some of 8267 E Long Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8267 E Long Pl currently offering any rent specials?
8267 E Long Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8267 E Long Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 8267 E Long Pl is pet friendly.
Does 8267 E Long Pl offer parking?
Yes, 8267 E Long Pl offers parking.
Does 8267 E Long Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8267 E Long Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8267 E Long Pl have a pool?
Yes, 8267 E Long Pl has a pool.
Does 8267 E Long Pl have accessible units?
No, 8267 E Long Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 8267 E Long Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 8267 E Long Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8267 E Long Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 8267 E Long Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

