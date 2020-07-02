8123 S. Fillmore Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill internet access

Available 11/01/19 ONE ROOMMATE WANTED to share condo/Great Location! - Property Id: 170051



Private bedroom 11' x 13' for ONE PERSON available to rent ASAP at University and 470. Great neighborhood, location, and nearby amenities. End unit with lots of parking in complex but close to bus route. Your room has a large California Closet style design. Full kitchen, dining area, living room with fireplace, leather sectional and big screen TV. Deck with chairs, table, gas grill facing green space. Full size laundry, Xfinity cable/ internet, community pool/summer. Bedroom is unfurnished; does have cable TV access, room darkening blinds, floor lamp and large enough for a King sized bed. Large double vanity bathroom and separate powder room. Rent INCLUDES ALL utilities, paper products, cleaning supplies. This is a shared unit with myself. I am a female working professional, personable, and young at heart. I like to road bike, ski, read, watch movies, work out. I'm looking for ONE PERSON who is mature, respectful, clean and tidy, personable, down to earth/mellow/quiet and responsible.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/170051p

Property Id 170051



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5245992)