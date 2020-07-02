All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 8123 S. Fillmore Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
8123 S. Fillmore Way
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:31 PM

8123 S. Fillmore Way

8123 South Fillmore Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8123 South Fillmore Way, Centennial, CO 80122

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Available 11/01/19 ONE ROOMMATE WANTED to share condo/Great Location! - Property Id: 170051

Private bedroom 11' x 13' for ONE PERSON available to rent ASAP at University and 470. Great neighborhood, location, and nearby amenities. End unit with lots of parking in complex but close to bus route. Your room has a large California Closet style design. Full kitchen, dining area, living room with fireplace, leather sectional and big screen TV. Deck with chairs, table, gas grill facing green space. Full size laundry, Xfinity cable/ internet, community pool/summer. Bedroom is unfurnished; does have cable TV access, room darkening blinds, floor lamp and large enough for a King sized bed. Large double vanity bathroom and separate powder room. Rent INCLUDES ALL utilities, paper products, cleaning supplies. This is a shared unit with myself. I am a female working professional, personable, and young at heart. I like to road bike, ski, read, watch movies, work out. I'm looking for ONE PERSON who is mature, respectful, clean and tidy, personable, down to earth/mellow/quiet and responsible.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/170051p
Property Id 170051

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5245992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8123 S. Fillmore Way have any available units?
8123 S. Fillmore Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 8123 S. Fillmore Way have?
Some of 8123 S. Fillmore Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8123 S. Fillmore Way currently offering any rent specials?
8123 S. Fillmore Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8123 S. Fillmore Way pet-friendly?
No, 8123 S. Fillmore Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 8123 S. Fillmore Way offer parking?
Yes, 8123 S. Fillmore Way offers parking.
Does 8123 S. Fillmore Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8123 S. Fillmore Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8123 S. Fillmore Way have a pool?
Yes, 8123 S. Fillmore Way has a pool.
Does 8123 S. Fillmore Way have accessible units?
No, 8123 S. Fillmore Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8123 S. Fillmore Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8123 S. Fillmore Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 8123 S. Fillmore Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8123 S. Fillmore Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave
Centennial, CO 80112
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St
Centennial, CO 80112
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln
Centennial, CO 80122
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd
Centennial, CO 80112
Villas at Holly
6760 S Glencoe St
Centennial, CO 80122
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way
Centennial, CO 80111
The Villas At Homestead
6857 S Homestead Pkwy
Centennial, CO 80112
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with BalconyCentennial Apartments with Pool
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs