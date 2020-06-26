All apartments in Centennial
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

8017 E Phillips Cir

8017 East Phillips Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8017 East Phillips Circle, Centennial, CO 80112
Willow Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
3bed/ 2.5 bath townhouse in Willow Creek - Property Id: 124330

Available in desirable Willow Creek. Enjoy tons of natural light, spacious and bright, with new carpets and paint throughout. All three bedrooms on one level with a large Master with ensuite. Plenty of living space features a family room with fireplace, dining room & living rooms. Fabulous neighborhood amenities include a pool, clubhouse and tennis courts, parks and playgrounds.Easy access to anywhere with close proximity to I-25 and C-470. Plenty of parking and storage with a detached two car garage. No commercial vehicles or trucks allowed to be parked overnight on Phillips Cir due to HOA rules.
Rent includes: Recycling, Trash and Water.
Credit & Background Check required. Income of 2.5 times rent and a minimum credit score required. No smoking allowed. Small Dogs and cats with fees and pet rent. Contact Natisha Doherty for a private viewing at Cell: 619-757-5759 or Natisha.doherty@gmail.com. Equal Housing Opportunity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124330
Property Id 124330

(RLNE5477531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8017 E Phillips Cir have any available units?
8017 E Phillips Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 8017 E Phillips Cir have?
Some of 8017 E Phillips Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8017 E Phillips Cir currently offering any rent specials?
8017 E Phillips Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8017 E Phillips Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 8017 E Phillips Cir is pet friendly.
Does 8017 E Phillips Cir offer parking?
Yes, 8017 E Phillips Cir offers parking.
Does 8017 E Phillips Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8017 E Phillips Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8017 E Phillips Cir have a pool?
Yes, 8017 E Phillips Cir has a pool.
Does 8017 E Phillips Cir have accessible units?
No, 8017 E Phillips Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 8017 E Phillips Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8017 E Phillips Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 8017 E Phillips Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 8017 E Phillips Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
