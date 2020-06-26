8017 E Phillips Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

3bed/ 2.5 bath townhouse in Willow Creek - Property Id: 124330



Available in desirable Willow Creek. Enjoy tons of natural light, spacious and bright, with new carpets and paint throughout. All three bedrooms on one level with a large Master with ensuite. Plenty of living space features a family room with fireplace, dining room & living rooms. Fabulous neighborhood amenities include a pool, clubhouse and tennis courts, parks and playgrounds.Easy access to anywhere with close proximity to I-25 and C-470. Plenty of parking and storage with a detached two car garage. No commercial vehicles or trucks allowed to be parked overnight on Phillips Cir due to HOA rules.

Rent includes: Recycling, Trash and Water.

Credit & Background Check required. Income of 2.5 times rent and a minimum credit score required. No smoking allowed. Small Dogs and cats with fees and pet rent. Contact Natisha Doherty for a private viewing at Cell: 619-757-5759 or Natisha.doherty@gmail.com. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124330

