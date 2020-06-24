This great 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home has a low/no maintenance front yard. Large fenced yard with gazebo and garden area in back. 2 car garage. Updated kitchen with lots of cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Family room with fireplace plus formal living and dining room. New flooring. Three bedrooms on main floor and 2 additional in basement. There is also an additional living area (FREE Piano included) and bath in the basement. Lots of storage. Large laundry room. Convenient Centennial location. No pets or Section 8. Home is available for immediate move in ---just need your application. Only $2495.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7721 South Race Street have any available units?
7721 South Race Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 7721 South Race Street have?
Some of 7721 South Race Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7721 South Race Street currently offering any rent specials?
7721 South Race Street is not currently offering any rent specials.