All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 7721 South Race Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
7721 South Race Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7721 South Race Street

7721 South Race Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7721 South Race Street, Centennial, CO 80122

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
garage
This great 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home has a low/no maintenance front yard. Large fenced yard with gazebo and garden area in back. 2 car garage. Updated kitchen with lots of cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Family room with fireplace plus formal living and dining room. New flooring. Three bedrooms on main floor and 2 additional in basement. There is also an additional living area (FREE Piano included) and bath in the basement. Lots of storage. Large laundry room. Convenient Centennial location. No pets or Section 8. Home is available for immediate move in ---just need your application. Only $2495.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7721 South Race Street have any available units?
7721 South Race Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 7721 South Race Street have?
Some of 7721 South Race Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7721 South Race Street currently offering any rent specials?
7721 South Race Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7721 South Race Street pet-friendly?
No, 7721 South Race Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 7721 South Race Street offer parking?
Yes, 7721 South Race Street offers parking.
Does 7721 South Race Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7721 South Race Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7721 South Race Street have a pool?
No, 7721 South Race Street does not have a pool.
Does 7721 South Race Street have accessible units?
No, 7721 South Race Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7721 South Race Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7721 South Race Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7721 South Race Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7721 South Race Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St
Centennial, CO 80112
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way
Centennial, CO 80112
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln
Centennial, CO 80122
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd
Centennial, CO 80112
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way
Centennial, CO 80111
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South
Centennial, CO 80112
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with BalconyCentennial Apartments with Pool
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs