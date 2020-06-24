7721 South Race Street

Amenities

This great 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home has a low/no maintenance front yard. Large fenced yard with gazebo and garden area in back. 2 car garage. Updated kitchen with lots of cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Family room with fireplace plus formal living and dining room. New flooring. Three bedrooms on main floor and 2 additional in basement. There is also an additional living area (FREE Piano included) and bath in the basement. Lots of storage. Large laundry room. Convenient Centennial location. No pets or Section 8. Home is available for immediate move in ---just need your application. Only $2495.