All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 7576 S. Monaco Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
7576 S. Monaco Way
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

7576 S. Monaco Way

7576 South Monaco Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7576 South Monaco Way, Centennial, CO 80112
Foxridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful two story townhome with two car garage and basement - 7576 South Monaco Way is a beautiful 2 story townhome with partially finished basement. The property is located in Foxpointe.

The main level features: open floor plan, kitchen with built in microwave, smooth cooktop range, dishwasher, granite counter tops, dining room, living area, 1/2 bath, skylights and vaulted ceilings.

The upper level has small loft area, master bedroom with master 5 piece bath, guest bathroom with guest bath. The basement is partially finished with family room and large storage room.

Also included is laundry room with full size washer and dryer, two car garage, large shaded deck area great for entertaining! There is a security system that the resident can activate at their exspense.

The property is located near great shops, restaurants, parks, I-25, C-470, park meadows mall. Nearby schools include Homestead Elementary School, St Thomas More Parish School and Dry Creek Elementary School.

The rent for the townhome is $1995.00, deposit is $2000.00 and $40.00 application fee per applicants 18 years of age.
Dogs are permitted with an additional $ 100.00 deposit and $50.00 per month per pet.

Please no evictions, section 8 or smokers.

Contact Ruby text or phone at 303-257-6726 or email rgonzalez@atsmithco.com for a showing. You may also submit a guest card to www.atsmithco.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3827246)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7576 S. Monaco Way have any available units?
7576 S. Monaco Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 7576 S. Monaco Way have?
Some of 7576 S. Monaco Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7576 S. Monaco Way currently offering any rent specials?
7576 S. Monaco Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7576 S. Monaco Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7576 S. Monaco Way is pet friendly.
Does 7576 S. Monaco Way offer parking?
Yes, 7576 S. Monaco Way offers parking.
Does 7576 S. Monaco Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7576 S. Monaco Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7576 S. Monaco Way have a pool?
No, 7576 S. Monaco Way does not have a pool.
Does 7576 S. Monaco Way have accessible units?
No, 7576 S. Monaco Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7576 S. Monaco Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7576 S. Monaco Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 7576 S. Monaco Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7576 S. Monaco Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Centennial East
14406 E Fremont Ave
Centennial, CO 80112
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St
Centennial, CO 80112
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way
Centennial, CO 80112
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd
Centennial, CO 80112
Villas at Holly
6760 S Glencoe St
Centennial, CO 80122
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way
Centennial, CO 80111
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South
Centennial, CO 80112
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with BalconyCentennial Apartments with Pool
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs