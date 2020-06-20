7576 S. Monaco Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful two story townhome with two car garage and basement - 7576 South Monaco Way is a beautiful 2 story townhome with partially finished basement. The property is located in Foxpointe.



The main level features: open floor plan, kitchen with built in microwave, smooth cooktop range, dishwasher, granite counter tops, dining room, living area, 1/2 bath, skylights and vaulted ceilings.



The upper level has small loft area, master bedroom with master 5 piece bath, guest bathroom with guest bath. The basement is partially finished with family room and large storage room.



Also included is laundry room with full size washer and dryer, two car garage, large shaded deck area great for entertaining! There is a security system that the resident can activate at their exspense.



The property is located near great shops, restaurants, parks, I-25, C-470, park meadows mall. Nearby schools include Homestead Elementary School, St Thomas More Parish School and Dry Creek Elementary School.



The rent for the townhome is $1995.00, deposit is $2000.00 and $40.00 application fee per applicants 18 years of age.

Dogs are permitted with an additional $ 100.00 deposit and $50.00 per month per pet.



Please no evictions, section 8 or smokers.



Contact Ruby text or phone at 303-257-6726 or email rgonzalez@atsmithco.com for a showing. You may also submit a guest card to www.atsmithco.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3827246)