7569 South Forest Way

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

FURNISHED former model Carriage Gate townhome near the Denver Tech Center with attached 2 car garage and close to the Highline Canal. Located near Arapahoe and Holly which is with-in 2 miles of I-25, light rail and the Denver Tech Center - DTC. Rent includes basics cable, high speed internet, water, sewer and HOA fees. This immaculate home has an updated kitchen with granite and stainless appliances, 5 piece master bath, oversized patio backing to greenbelt, study with built in shelving, gas fireplace in family room and a 2 car garage. Great access to shopping and restaurants. Second bedroom has own full bath. Kitchen is perfect for entertaining as it opens to dinning and family room with an oversized tiled breakfast bar. Unfinished basement provides for abundance of storage. All furnishings will be provided except for computer and related equipment.



Owner is licensed Real Estate Agent with Signature Property Group.