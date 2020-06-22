All apartments in Centennial
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

7554 S Monaco Street

7554 S Monaco Way · No Longer Available
Centennial
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

7554 S Monaco Way, Centennial, CO 80112
Foxridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Beautiful 2BD 3BTH Townhouse In Centennial Minutes from Restaurants, Willow Springs Open Space and Foxhill Park! Cherry Creek School District!! - Located at 7544 S Monaco Way is a townhouse in Centennial, CO 80112!

This 2,512 square foot townhouse features 2 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Part of Cherry Creek School District!

Beautiful and Quite Neighborhood Offering:

-Trail in backyard for Willow Creek!
-Wood Floors!
-AC!
-Newer Appliances!
-Nearby Coffee Shops!
-Finished Basement!
-2 Car Garage!
-Minutes To Many Amazing Restaurants!
-Vaulted ceiling
-Balconies
-Stainless steel appliances
-A ton of storage space
-Dining room
-2 living rooms
-Granite countertops
-Fireplace
-Bay windows
-Ikea cabinets in bathroom
-Large closets
-Office space
-Washer and Dryer
-Patio

Rent $2295
Deposit $2295
Utilities: Only electric

Professionally Managed by Atlas Real Estate Group, LLC
Call or text Agape @ 269-240-5604 for your personal showing

Applications are $45 per adult and are processed for quick move ins
Thanks for your interest!

(RLNE4995430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7554 S Monaco Street have any available units?
7554 S Monaco Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 7554 S Monaco Street have?
Some of 7554 S Monaco Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7554 S Monaco Street currently offering any rent specials?
7554 S Monaco Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7554 S Monaco Street pet-friendly?
No, 7554 S Monaco Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 7554 S Monaco Street offer parking?
Yes, 7554 S Monaco Street offers parking.
Does 7554 S Monaco Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7554 S Monaco Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7554 S Monaco Street have a pool?
No, 7554 S Monaco Street does not have a pool.
Does 7554 S Monaco Street have accessible units?
No, 7554 S Monaco Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7554 S Monaco Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7554 S Monaco Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7554 S Monaco Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7554 S Monaco Street has units with air conditioning.
