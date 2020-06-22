7554 S Monaco Street

Amenities
Beautiful 2BD 3BTH Townhouse In Centennial Minutes from Restaurants, Willow Springs Open Space and Foxhill Park! Cherry Creek School District!! - Located at 7544 S Monaco Way is a townhouse in Centennial, CO 80112!
This 2,512 square foot townhouse features 2 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Part of Cherry Creek School District!
Beautiful and Quite Neighborhood Offering:
-Trail in backyard for Willow Creek!
-Wood Floors!
-AC!
-Newer Appliances!
-Nearby Coffee Shops!
-Finished Basement!
-2 Car Garage!
-Minutes To Many Amazing Restaurants!
-Vaulted ceiling
-Balconies
-Stainless steel appliances
-A ton of storage space
-Dining room
-2 living rooms
-Granite countertops
-Fireplace
-Bay windows
-Ikea cabinets in bathroom
-Large closets
-Office space
-Washer and Dryer
-Patio
Rent $2295
Deposit $2295
Utilities: Only electric
Professionally Managed by Atlas Real Estate Group, LLC
Call or text Agape @ 269-240-5604 for your personal showing
Applications are $45 per adult and are processed for quick move ins
Thanks for your interest!
(RLNE4995430)