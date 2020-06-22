7554 S Monaco Street

Amenities

Beautiful 2BD 3BTH Townhouse In Centennial Minutes from Restaurants, Willow Springs Open Space and Foxhill Park! Cherry Creek School District!! - Located at 7544 S Monaco Way is a townhouse in Centennial, CO 80112!



This 2,512 square foot townhouse features 2 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Part of Cherry Creek School District!



Beautiful and Quite Neighborhood Offering:



-Trail in backyard for Willow Creek!

-Wood Floors!

-AC!

-Newer Appliances!

-Nearby Coffee Shops!

-Finished Basement!

-2 Car Garage!

-Minutes To Many Amazing Restaurants!

-Vaulted ceiling

-Balconies

-Stainless steel appliances

-A ton of storage space

-Dining room

-2 living rooms

-Granite countertops

-Fireplace

-Bay windows

-Ikea cabinets in bathroom

-Large closets

-Office space

-Washer and Dryer

-Patio



Rent $2295

Deposit $2295

Utilities: Only electric



Professionally Managed by Atlas Real Estate Group, LLC

Call or text Agape @ 269-240-5604 for your personal showing



Applications are $45 per adult and are processed for quick move ins

Thanks for your interest!



