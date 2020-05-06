All apartments in Centennial
7480 S. Dahlia Ct.

7480 South Dahlia Court · No Longer Available
Location

7480 South Dahlia Court, Centennial, CO 80122
Ridgeview Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in Centennial! - RENT: $2,095
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,095
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: 2-car garage
PETS: No Pets Allowed
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.

Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.

Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.

All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change. Leased exclusively by HighPoint Property Management. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement. Equal Housing Opportunity.

highpointpm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4248596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7480 S. Dahlia Ct. have any available units?
7480 S. Dahlia Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 7480 S. Dahlia Ct. have?
Some of 7480 S. Dahlia Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7480 S. Dahlia Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
7480 S. Dahlia Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7480 S. Dahlia Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7480 S. Dahlia Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 7480 S. Dahlia Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 7480 S. Dahlia Ct. offers parking.
Does 7480 S. Dahlia Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7480 S. Dahlia Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7480 S. Dahlia Ct. have a pool?
No, 7480 S. Dahlia Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 7480 S. Dahlia Ct. have accessible units?
No, 7480 S. Dahlia Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 7480 S. Dahlia Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7480 S. Dahlia Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 7480 S. Dahlia Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7480 S. Dahlia Ct. has units with air conditioning.
