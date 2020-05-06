All apartments in Centennial
Last updated August 30 2019 at 4:25 PM

7349 S Tamarac Ct

7349 South Tamarac Court · No Longer Available
Location

7349 South Tamarac Court, Centennial, CO 80112

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3651ddb0a6 ---- This wonderful 3 bed, 2.5 bath home boasts over 2,000 sq ft of finished living space with a comfortable floor plan. All 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are on the upper level. A great living area, dining room and kitchen on the main floor and a large living room with fireplace on the sunken lower level with a walkout to a huge back patio including a great covered space for protection from the elements and another area surrounding the fire pit. Beyond the patio, the backyard is large and well laid out of a multitude of activities including some garden beds for those green thumbs out there. Additional storage in the unfinished basement, Washer/Dryer included. A/C. Award winning Cherry Creek school district, quick access to I-25, Light Rail, Park Meadows Malls, Trails, Parks. The owner will pay the water bill and provide lawn cutting services. Tenant responsible for all other utilities. Dog friendly, No Cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website. 2 Car Attached Garage Large Backyard Large Patio Storage In Basement

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7349 S Tamarac Ct have any available units?
7349 S Tamarac Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 7349 S Tamarac Ct have?
Some of 7349 S Tamarac Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7349 S Tamarac Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7349 S Tamarac Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7349 S Tamarac Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7349 S Tamarac Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7349 S Tamarac Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7349 S Tamarac Ct offers parking.
Does 7349 S Tamarac Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7349 S Tamarac Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7349 S Tamarac Ct have a pool?
No, 7349 S Tamarac Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7349 S Tamarac Ct have accessible units?
No, 7349 S Tamarac Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7349 S Tamarac Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7349 S Tamarac Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7349 S Tamarac Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7349 S Tamarac Ct has units with air conditioning.

