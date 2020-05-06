7349 S Tamarac Ct

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3651ddb0a6 ---- This wonderful 3 bed, 2.5 bath home boasts over 2,000 sq ft of finished living space with a comfortable floor plan. All 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are on the upper level. A great living area, dining room and kitchen on the main floor and a large living room with fireplace on the sunken lower level with a walkout to a huge back patio including a great covered space for protection from the elements and another area surrounding the fire pit. Beyond the patio, the backyard is large and well laid out of a multitude of activities including some garden beds for those green thumbs out there. Additional storage in the unfinished basement, Washer/Dryer included. A/C. Award winning Cherry Creek school district, quick access to I-25, Light Rail, Park Meadows Malls, Trails, Parks. The owner will pay the water bill and provide lawn cutting services. Tenant responsible for all other utilities. Dog friendly, No Cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website. 2 Car Attached Garage Large Backyard Large Patio Storage In Basement