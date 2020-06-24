7185 S. Gaylord Street Unit C

Amenities
Quality Condo! - HOA fees, water, gas, & trash included in rent*Cute and upgraded condo siding and fronting to a greenbelt*Spacious great room*kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances including Bosch dishwasher and deep stainless steel sink, glass tile backsplash, pantry, and sit-up counter*new hardwood-looking vinyl plank flooring*both bedrooms have walk-in closets and master has private bath access and separate sink*newly tiled shower*5 X 9 storage space next to front door*community pool keeps you refreshed in summer*large trees provide great shade*walk to Southglenn Mall and parks/trails nearby*washer/dryer included*A/C*Available immediately*small dogs and cats O.K.*No Minimum Credit Score, Income requirements are around 3 times the rent rate*Text for showings, must include street name* Off-street parking* Security deposit is one months rent, pet deposit is $400/pet and both fully refundable*first month rent prorated to the day you move in*Minimum one year lease*Text for showings only and must include street name.
(RLNE5498455)