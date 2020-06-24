All apartments in Centennial
7185 S. Gaylord Street Unit C
7185 S. Gaylord Street Unit C

7185 South Gaylord Street · No Longer Available
Location

7185 South Gaylord Street, Centennial, CO 80122
Southglenn

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Quality Condo! - HOA fees, water, gas, & trash included in rent*Cute and upgraded condo siding and fronting to a greenbelt*Spacious great room*kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances including Bosch dishwasher and deep stainless steel sink, glass tile backsplash, pantry, and sit-up counter*new hardwood-looking vinyl plank flooring*both bedrooms have walk-in closets and master has private bath access and separate sink*newly tiled shower*5 X 9 storage space next to front door*community pool keeps you refreshed in summer*large trees provide great shade*walk to Southglenn Mall and parks/trails nearby*washer/dryer included*A/C*Available immediately*small dogs and cats O.K.*No Minimum Credit Score, Income requirements are around 3 times the rent rate*Text for showings, must include street name* Off-street parking* Security deposit is one months rent, pet deposit is $400/pet and both fully refundable*first month rent prorated to the day you move in*Minimum one year lease*Text for showings only and must include street name.

(RLNE5498455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7185 S. Gaylord Street Unit C have any available units?
7185 S. Gaylord Street Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 7185 S. Gaylord Street Unit C have?
Some of 7185 S. Gaylord Street Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7185 S. Gaylord Street Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
7185 S. Gaylord Street Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7185 S. Gaylord Street Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 7185 S. Gaylord Street Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 7185 S. Gaylord Street Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 7185 S. Gaylord Street Unit C offers parking.
Does 7185 S. Gaylord Street Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7185 S. Gaylord Street Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7185 S. Gaylord Street Unit C have a pool?
Yes, 7185 S. Gaylord Street Unit C has a pool.
Does 7185 S. Gaylord Street Unit C have accessible units?
No, 7185 S. Gaylord Street Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 7185 S. Gaylord Street Unit C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7185 S. Gaylord Street Unit C has units with dishwashers.
Does 7185 S. Gaylord Street Unit C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7185 S. Gaylord Street Unit C has units with air conditioning.

