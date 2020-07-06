All apartments in Centennial
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

7163 S Quebec Ct

7163 South Quebec Court · No Longer Available
Location

7163 South Quebec Court, Centennial, CO 80112

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large Home in Centennial - Highly rated schools. Don't miss this great 3 bed 3 bath home! Bi-level home 1,041 sq ft up and 2,016 total finished sq ft.

Open spacious kitchen with island and plenty of counter and cabinet space. Hardwood floors throughout main level living and kitchen. Second living room with fire place and wet bar! Large yard with wonderful deck perfect for entertaining. Over-sized 2 car garage and mature landscaping.
Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Fenced yard, Fireplace, Garage parking, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator

(RLNE5709770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7163 S Quebec Ct have any available units?
7163 S Quebec Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 7163 S Quebec Ct have?
Some of 7163 S Quebec Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7163 S Quebec Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7163 S Quebec Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7163 S Quebec Ct pet-friendly?
No, 7163 S Quebec Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 7163 S Quebec Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7163 S Quebec Ct offers parking.
Does 7163 S Quebec Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7163 S Quebec Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7163 S Quebec Ct have a pool?
No, 7163 S Quebec Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7163 S Quebec Ct have accessible units?
No, 7163 S Quebec Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7163 S Quebec Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7163 S Quebec Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 7163 S Quebec Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7163 S Quebec Ct has units with air conditioning.

