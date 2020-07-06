7163 S Quebec Ct

Amenities
Large Home in Centennial - Highly rated schools. Don't miss this great 3 bed 3 bath home! Bi-level home 1,041 sq ft up and 2,016 total finished sq ft.
Open spacious kitchen with island and plenty of counter and cabinet space. Hardwood floors throughout main level living and kitchen. Second living room with fire place and wet bar! Large yard with wonderful deck perfect for entertaining. Over-sized 2 car garage and mature landscaping.
Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Fenced yard, Fireplace, Garage parking, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator
(RLNE5709770)