7162 S Harrison Ct

Amenities
Spacious 4 Bed 4 Bath 3179 Sq Ft Two Story w/ Finished Basement Centennial Home - 4 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath Two Story in the Knolls. Granite Kitchen Counter, Stainless Appliances, Formal Dining Room, Living Room and Den w/ French Doors! Family Room w/ Fireplace, Den/ Office, Spacious Master Bedroom/ Suite w- Large Walk-in Closet, Granite Counters in Bathrooms, Numerous Ceiling Fans, Vaulted Ceilings, Wood Flooring, Chair Rails and Crown Moldings in Dining Room, Library Nook, Large Covered Back Flagstone Patio, Large Covered Front Porch, Porch Swing, Central Air, 2 Refrigerators (one in garage), Washer Dryer, Finished Basement has large Rec Room with Dry Bar and nice 3/4 bath, Xtra Room Workshop, Large Backyard with a Covered Flagstone Patio, Fire Pit, 2 Car Garage, Mature Trees. Near Everything. Nice Home In Cul De Sac.
Available Oct 1st, 2019 OR Before?
Stainless Refrigerator and Range
Pet Friendly
Call for Details
(RLNE2345635)