on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

7074 S Willow St Available 07/01/20 Walnut Hills ranch w/ fin bsmt 3bed+ofc 3ba 2car A/C gasFP W/D

Awesome ranch style home with finished basement. Attached 2 car garage. 3 bedrooms + ofc and 3 bathrooms. Updated house with stainless steel appliances. A/C, W/D, gas FP, master bathroom. Huge yard that is very private. Patio slab, playset and storage shed in yard. Automatic sprinkler system too. Main floor has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen with eating space, living room. The basement offers 3/4 bath, office, family room and laundry room. 2000 sf finished. Deposit is the same as the rent with a $45 application fee per adult. Pets are okay with an extra $100 deposit per pet if approved. No smoking at all. Please drive by and take a look at the house to make sure if fits your criteria. It is occupied so please do not go in the yard or knock. Please call Kevin at 3035315540 or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add the address you are interested in so he can respond accurately.



(RLNE3543008)