Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

7074 S Willow St

7074 South Willow Street · No Longer Available
Location

7074 South Willow Street, Centennial, CO 80112

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
7074 S Willow St Available 07/01/20 Walnut Hills ranch w/ fin bsmt 3bed+ofc 3ba 2car A/C gasFP W/D - Please check out our website for more photos and to check our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com
Awesome ranch style home with finished basement. Attached 2 car garage. 3 bedrooms + ofc and 3 bathrooms. Updated house with stainless steel appliances. A/C, W/D, gas FP, master bathroom. Huge yard that is very private. Patio slab, playset and storage shed in yard. Automatic sprinkler system too. Main floor has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen with eating space, living room. The basement offers 3/4 bath, office, family room and laundry room. 2000 sf finished. Deposit is the same as the rent with a $45 application fee per adult. Pets are okay with an extra $100 deposit per pet if approved. No smoking at all. Please drive by and take a look at the house to make sure if fits your criteria. It is occupied so please do not go in the yard or knock. Please call Kevin at 3035315540 or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add the address you are interested in so he can respond accurately.

(RLNE3543008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7074 S Willow St have any available units?
7074 S Willow St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 7074 S Willow St have?
Some of 7074 S Willow St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7074 S Willow St currently offering any rent specials?
7074 S Willow St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7074 S Willow St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7074 S Willow St is pet friendly.
Does 7074 S Willow St offer parking?
Yes, 7074 S Willow St does offer parking.
Does 7074 S Willow St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7074 S Willow St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7074 S Willow St have a pool?
No, 7074 S Willow St does not have a pool.
Does 7074 S Willow St have accessible units?
No, 7074 S Willow St does not have accessible units.
Does 7074 S Willow St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7074 S Willow St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7074 S Willow St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7074 S Willow St has units with air conditioning.
