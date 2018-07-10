6928 S Madison Way

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1fd37ba07e ---- Exceptional remodeled Cherry Knolls Ranch home! Located on a 1/4 acre lot just around the corner from the neighborhoods Cherry Knolls Swim Club/Pool - access included with rent ($400/yr value). This home features a modern kitchen w/ silestone counters, subway tile backsplash, gas range, hood, stainless steel appliances & skylights. Stylish family room w/ gas fireplace, french doors, versatile den or main level study. Expansive master w/ renovated bath. Finished basement includes open rec room, Large non-conforming 4th Bedroom, remodeled 3rd Bath & great built-ins for storage. The nicely landscaped backyard features an extended stamped concrete patio, mature trees & perennial gardens. Great access to community pool, Highline Canal Trail, Littleton Schools, 24-Acre Cherry Knolls Park, & the Streets at SouthGlenn. Property does have Air Conditioning. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care. Dog friendly, No Cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website. 2 Car Attached Garage A/C Close To Park Community Pool Finished Basement Swamp Cooler