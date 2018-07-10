All apartments in Centennial
6928 S Madison Way
6928 S Madison Way

6928 South Madison Way · No Longer Available
Location

6928 South Madison Way, Centennial, CO 80122
Cherry Knolls

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1fd37ba07e ---- Exceptional remodeled Cherry Knolls Ranch home! Located on a 1/4 acre lot just around the corner from the neighborhoods Cherry Knolls Swim Club/Pool - access included with rent ($400/yr value). This home features a modern kitchen w/ silestone counters, subway tile backsplash, gas range, hood, stainless steel appliances & skylights. Stylish family room w/ gas fireplace, french doors, versatile den or main level study. Expansive master w/ renovated bath. Finished basement includes open rec room, Large non-conforming 4th Bedroom, remodeled 3rd Bath & great built-ins for storage. The nicely landscaped backyard features an extended stamped concrete patio, mature trees & perennial gardens. Great access to community pool, Highline Canal Trail, Littleton Schools, 24-Acre Cherry Knolls Park, & the Streets at SouthGlenn. Property does have Air Conditioning. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care. Dog friendly, No Cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website. 2 Car Attached Garage A/C Close To Park Community Pool Finished Basement Swamp Cooler

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6928 S Madison Way have any available units?
6928 S Madison Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 6928 S Madison Way have?
Some of 6928 S Madison Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6928 S Madison Way currently offering any rent specials?
6928 S Madison Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6928 S Madison Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6928 S Madison Way is pet friendly.
Does 6928 S Madison Way offer parking?
Yes, 6928 S Madison Way offers parking.
Does 6928 S Madison Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6928 S Madison Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6928 S Madison Way have a pool?
Yes, 6928 S Madison Way has a pool.
Does 6928 S Madison Way have accessible units?
No, 6928 S Madison Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6928 S Madison Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6928 S Madison Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6928 S Madison Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6928 S Madison Way has units with air conditioning.

