6903 S Ulster Circle

Charming, updated and immaculate 4 Bedroom 2 Bath ranch style home in Walnut Hills with tons of natural light! Be a part of the highly acclaimed Cherry Creek School district and be within walking distance to the elementary school,parks,open space,shopping and public transit. Everything updated with granite,modern finishes,stainless applcs,contemporary pantry,newer windows,hardwood,NEST thermostat,solar! Enjoy the ambiance of 2 wood fireplaces, shaded front porch and a covered back porch with built in speaker system. 3 bedrooms on the main level with an updated bath and 2 sinks. Guest suite/rec room/office in the lower level with an additional bath and large laundry room! Lots of storage! Rare 2 car garage. Gorgeous yard with sprinkler system and mature trees. No pets, sorry. Tenant pays all utilities. Other terms will apply.