6895 E Briarwood Circle

This well maintained 2 bedroom townhome has been freshly updated and is ready for move in. Home features new kitchen appliances, hardwood floors on main level, new countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Finished basement that can be used as a bedroom suite or family room. Built in storage throughout the unit including several window seats and bookcases. Plantation shutters throughout the main floor. Ample built in storage in laundry room and 2 car detached garage. Walk in closet in master bedroom. Access to swimming pool and tennis court use included in rent. This unit is so fresh and so clean, don't miss out!



Dog friendly; No cats please. No Smoking. Water, Sewer, Trash included in rent. Other utilities are the tenant's responsibility. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin Move In Fee. $13/mo Filter Program.



