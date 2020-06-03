All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 6895 E Briarwood Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
6895 E Briarwood Circle
Last updated February 6 2020 at 3:48 PM

6895 E Briarwood Circle

6895 East Briarwood Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
Homestead in The Willows
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6895 East Briarwood Circle, Centennial, CO 80112
Homestead in The Willows

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This well maintained 2 bedroom townhome has been freshly updated and is ready for move in. Home features new kitchen appliances, hardwood floors on main level, new countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Finished basement that can be used as a bedroom suite or family room. Built in storage throughout the unit including several window seats and bookcases. Plantation shutters throughout the main floor. Ample built in storage in laundry room and 2 car detached garage. Walk in closet in master bedroom. Access to swimming pool and tennis court use included in rent. This unit is so fresh and so clean, don't miss out!

Dog friendly; No cats please. No Smoking. Water, Sewer, Trash included in rent. Other utilities are the tenant's responsibility. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin Move In Fee. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites.

Amenities: Community Pool, Snow Removal, Exterior Maintenance, Two Car Garage, Washer, Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6895 E Briarwood Circle have any available units?
6895 E Briarwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 6895 E Briarwood Circle have?
Some of 6895 E Briarwood Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6895 E Briarwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6895 E Briarwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6895 E Briarwood Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6895 E Briarwood Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6895 E Briarwood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6895 E Briarwood Circle offers parking.
Does 6895 E Briarwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6895 E Briarwood Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6895 E Briarwood Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6895 E Briarwood Circle has a pool.
Does 6895 E Briarwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 6895 E Briarwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6895 E Briarwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6895 E Briarwood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6895 E Briarwood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6895 E Briarwood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St
Centennial, CO 80111
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave
Centennial, CO 80112
The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd
Centennial, CO 80016
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St
Centennial, CO 80112
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln
Centennial, CO 80122
Villas at Holly
6760 S Glencoe St
Centennial, CO 80122
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South
Centennial, CO 80112
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with BalconyCentennial Apartments with Pool
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs