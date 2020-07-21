All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 6850 South Downing Circle West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
6850 South Downing Circle West
Last updated December 6 2019 at 8:55 AM

6850 South Downing Circle West

6850 South Downing Circle West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
Southglenn
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6850 South Downing Circle West, Centennial, CO 80122
Southglenn

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This wonderful three bedroom two bathroom, one car attached garage home is superbly located! It has an updated kitchen, hard floors throughout most of the house and new carpet downstairs! It has a large fenced in back yard with a very unique and large sunroom that looks out to the back yard! This home is less than a mile to the Streets at SouthGlenn where there is shopping, gyms, spas and salons, good restaurants, bars, grocery stores and so much more! Washer/Dryer hookups. Pet allowed! Deposit is equal to one months rent. Tenant pays gas, electric and water! If you would like to see this house please contact Rentals@tedarla.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6850 South Downing Circle West have any available units?
6850 South Downing Circle West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 6850 South Downing Circle West have?
Some of 6850 South Downing Circle West's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6850 South Downing Circle West currently offering any rent specials?
6850 South Downing Circle West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6850 South Downing Circle West pet-friendly?
Yes, 6850 South Downing Circle West is pet friendly.
Does 6850 South Downing Circle West offer parking?
Yes, 6850 South Downing Circle West offers parking.
Does 6850 South Downing Circle West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6850 South Downing Circle West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6850 South Downing Circle West have a pool?
No, 6850 South Downing Circle West does not have a pool.
Does 6850 South Downing Circle West have accessible units?
No, 6850 South Downing Circle West does not have accessible units.
Does 6850 South Downing Circle West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6850 South Downing Circle West has units with dishwashers.
Does 6850 South Downing Circle West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6850 South Downing Circle West has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St
Centennial, CO 80111
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St
Centennial, CO 80112
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln
Centennial, CO 80122
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd
Centennial, CO 80112
Villas at Holly
6760 S Glencoe St
Centennial, CO 80122
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South
Centennial, CO 80112
The Villas At Homestead
6857 S Homestead Pkwy
Centennial, CO 80112

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCentennial 2 Bedroom Apartments
Centennial Apartments with PoolsCentennial Dog Friendly Apartments
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs