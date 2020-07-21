6850 South Downing Circle West

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This wonderful three bedroom two bathroom, one car attached garage home is superbly located! It has an updated kitchen, hard floors throughout most of the house and new carpet downstairs! It has a large fenced in back yard with a very unique and large sunroom that looks out to the back yard! This home is less than a mile to the Streets at SouthGlenn where there is shopping, gyms, spas and salons, good restaurants, bars, grocery stores and so much more! Washer/Dryer hookups. Pet allowed! Deposit is equal to one months rent. Tenant pays gas, electric and water! If you would like to see this house please contact Rentals@tedarla.com.