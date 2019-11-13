6791 South Washington Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Ranch style single family home in the Southglenn neighborhood of Centennial, CO. Hardwood and Tile floors throughout the property. Open kitchen with appliances. An addition was was built to add a spacious dinning room with built in cabinets. The property has 3 bedrooms with 1 1/2 baths. New installed AC and Furnace and Water heater. The landscaping with this property is beautiful and the back yard has a spacious deck and patio. If you would like to see it, please call or text Lael and 303-815-8945.



(RLNE5111483)