in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

6564 S Clarkson Available 12/01/19 Ranch w/ fin bsmt 3bed 2ba 1car fenced yd sprinkler hdwds FP W/D

This house is gleaming. A True 10. Gorgeous hardwoods on main level. Light and bright - lots of windows. Great flat yard with big patio. Sprinkler system. Brick ranch with finished basement. Newer windows. Car pad beside 1 car garage. 3 bedrooms on main level, full bath, living room with wood burning fireplace, dining room all with beautiful hardwood floors and kitchen + small eating space. Basement has large rec room, 2 offices, 3/4 bath and storage room + laundry room. Washer and Dryer included in rent. All kitchen appliances stay. Great street appeal. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Pets are okay with an extra $100 deposit per pet if approved. Outside smoking only. Over 2300sf finished. Large flat fenced back yard with nice sized patio and storage shed. Littleton schools. Near the Streets of Southglenn, a awesome outdoor mall with restaurants, movie theater, Whole Foods and much much more. Please drive by and check out the neighborhood and the house before setting up a showing so we know everything meets your criteria. Avail 10/1/18. Prefer 1 year lease agreement but will consider shorter term. Please call Kevin at 303531-5540 with any questions or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add the address on the one you are interested in so he can respond accurately.



(RLNE4365355)