6564 S Clarkson
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

6564 S Clarkson

6564 South Clarkson Street · No Longer Available
Location

6564 South Clarkson Street, Centennial, CO 80121
Broadway Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
6564 S Clarkson Available 12/01/19 Ranch w/ fin bsmt 3bed 2ba 1car fenced yd sprinkler hdwds FP W/D - Please check out our website for more photos and our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com
This house is gleaming. A True 10. Gorgeous hardwoods on main level. Light and bright - lots of windows. Great flat yard with big patio. Sprinkler system. Brick ranch with finished basement. Newer windows. Car pad beside 1 car garage. 3 bedrooms on main level, full bath, living room with wood burning fireplace, dining room all with beautiful hardwood floors and kitchen + small eating space. Basement has large rec room, 2 offices, 3/4 bath and storage room + laundry room. Washer and Dryer included in rent. All kitchen appliances stay. Great street appeal. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Pets are okay with an extra $100 deposit per pet if approved. Outside smoking only. Over 2300sf finished. Large flat fenced back yard with nice sized patio and storage shed. Littleton schools. Near the Streets of Southglenn, a awesome outdoor mall with restaurants, movie theater, Whole Foods and much much more. Please drive by and check out the neighborhood and the house before setting up a showing so we know everything meets your criteria. Avail 10/1/18. Prefer 1 year lease agreement but will consider shorter term. Please call Kevin at 303531-5540 with any questions or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add the address on the one you are interested in so he can respond accurately.

(RLNE4365355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6564 S Clarkson have any available units?
6564 S Clarkson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 6564 S Clarkson have?
Some of 6564 S Clarkson's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6564 S Clarkson currently offering any rent specials?
6564 S Clarkson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6564 S Clarkson pet-friendly?
Yes, 6564 S Clarkson is pet friendly.
Does 6564 S Clarkson offer parking?
Yes, 6564 S Clarkson offers parking.
Does 6564 S Clarkson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6564 S Clarkson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6564 S Clarkson have a pool?
No, 6564 S Clarkson does not have a pool.
Does 6564 S Clarkson have accessible units?
No, 6564 S Clarkson does not have accessible units.
Does 6564 S Clarkson have units with dishwashers?
No, 6564 S Clarkson does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6564 S Clarkson have units with air conditioning?
No, 6564 S Clarkson does not have units with air conditioning.

