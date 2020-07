Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful house in Centennial with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with attached 2 car garage, a very spacious fenced yard, finished basement with a room. Great location with easy access to a variety of food options. I-25 is just a hop and a skip away. Just minutes away from Little Dry Creek Park with plenty of hiking and biking trails.