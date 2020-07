Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful ranch in the coveted Cherry Park neighborhood. This home has been updated over last several years and has new paint and floor coverings. Beautiful oak hardwoods in family room, eating nook and kitchen. Great location at the top of Cherry Park. 1276 SF in unfinished basement. South Suburban's Holly Park, Holly Pool and Tennis courts are less than two blocks away. Water and sewer included in the rent.



