Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
5645 South Lewiston Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5645 South Lewiston Court

5645 South Lewiston Court · No Longer Available
Centennial
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

5645 South Lewiston Court, Centennial, CO 80015
Piney Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
**Choose between a 1-year lease at $3195/month or a 2-year lease at $2995/month!!**

This stunning 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom home on a cul-de-sac in Piney Creek will welcome you with 3,800 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, an island, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include a great room, an office/study, media room, sun room, wet bar, air conditioning, a swamp cooler, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, skylights, a partially finished basement, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is an attached 3 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain views from the patio, deck, porch, or fenced yard with a garden. Spend quality time in the wonderful weather of Colorado from the community pool, tennis courts, playground, or in the clubhouse. Within walking distance are the many biking/walking trails of Cherry Creek State Park as well as the park's off-leash dog park. Also nearby are Smoky Hill Library and many shopping/dining options including Cornerstar, Arapahoe Crossings, Southlands, Home Depot, Walmart, and grocery. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225, E-470, and light rail/PNR stations.

Nearby schools include Indian Ridge Elementary School, Laredo Middle School, and Smoky Hill High School.

Pets are welcome upon a pet deposit.

Rent includes sewer, trash, and recycling.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5645 South Lewiston Court have any available units?
5645 South Lewiston Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 5645 South Lewiston Court have?
Some of 5645 South Lewiston Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5645 South Lewiston Court currently offering any rent specials?
5645 South Lewiston Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5645 South Lewiston Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5645 South Lewiston Court is pet friendly.
Does 5645 South Lewiston Court offer parking?
Yes, 5645 South Lewiston Court does offer parking.
Does 5645 South Lewiston Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5645 South Lewiston Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5645 South Lewiston Court have a pool?
Yes, 5645 South Lewiston Court has a pool.
Does 5645 South Lewiston Court have accessible units?
No, 5645 South Lewiston Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5645 South Lewiston Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5645 South Lewiston Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5645 South Lewiston Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5645 South Lewiston Court has units with air conditioning.
