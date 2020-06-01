5645 South Lewiston Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse dog park parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly tennis court

**Choose between a 1-year lease at $3195/month or a 2-year lease at $2995/month!!**



This stunning 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom home on a cul-de-sac in Piney Creek will welcome you with 3,800 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, an island, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include a great room, an office/study, media room, sun room, wet bar, air conditioning, a swamp cooler, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, skylights, a partially finished basement, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is an attached 3 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain views from the patio, deck, porch, or fenced yard with a garden. Spend quality time in the wonderful weather of Colorado from the community pool, tennis courts, playground, or in the clubhouse. Within walking distance are the many biking/walking trails of Cherry Creek State Park as well as the park's off-leash dog park. Also nearby are Smoky Hill Library and many shopping/dining options including Cornerstar, Arapahoe Crossings, Southlands, Home Depot, Walmart, and grocery. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225, E-470, and light rail/PNR stations.



Nearby schools include Indian Ridge Elementary School, Laredo Middle School, and Smoky Hill High School.



Pets are welcome upon a pet deposit.



Rent includes sewer, trash, and recycling.



**Choose between a 1-year lease at $3195/month or a 2-year lease at $2995/month!!**



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.