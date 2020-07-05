All apartments in Centennial
Centennial, CO
5248 S Walden Cir
5248 S Walden Cir

5248 South Walden Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5248 South Walden Circle, Centennial, CO 80015
Smoky Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This spacious four bedroom, three bathroom home has an attached two car garage, dedicated dining room, walk in closets in every bedroom, a five piece master bathroom, and beautifully landscaped back yard with a covered patio to enjoy those warm days outside. The kitchen includes a double oven and plenty of counter space. Downstairs there are two rooms that could be used as family room spaces and a separate room that can be used as an office, playroom, or flex room. There is also a large unfinished basement. Tenant pays gas, electric and water. Pets allowed. If you would like to schedule a self-showing of this property, please follow the links on our website at www.Tedarla.com. Please email Rentals@tedarla.com with any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5248 S Walden Cir have any available units?
5248 S Walden Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 5248 S Walden Cir have?
Some of 5248 S Walden Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5248 S Walden Cir currently offering any rent specials?
5248 S Walden Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5248 S Walden Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 5248 S Walden Cir is pet friendly.
Does 5248 S Walden Cir offer parking?
Yes, 5248 S Walden Cir offers parking.
Does 5248 S Walden Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5248 S Walden Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5248 S Walden Cir have a pool?
No, 5248 S Walden Cir does not have a pool.
Does 5248 S Walden Cir have accessible units?
No, 5248 S Walden Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 5248 S Walden Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5248 S Walden Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 5248 S Walden Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5248 S Walden Cir has units with air conditioning.

