5248 S Walden Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This spacious four bedroom, three bathroom home has an attached two car garage, dedicated dining room, walk in closets in every bedroom, a five piece master bathroom, and beautifully landscaped back yard with a covered patio to enjoy those warm days outside. The kitchen includes a double oven and plenty of counter space. Downstairs there are two rooms that could be used as family room spaces and a separate room that can be used as an office, playroom, or flex room. There is also a large unfinished basement. Tenant pays gas, electric and water. Pets allowed. If you would like to schedule a self-showing of this property, please follow the links on our website at www.Tedarla.com. Please email Rentals@tedarla.com with any questions.