5248 S Walden Cir

Amenities
This spacious four bedroom, three bathroom home has an attached two car garage, dedicated dining room, walk in closets in every bedroom, a five piece master bathroom, and beautifully landscaped back yard with a covered patio to enjoy those warm days outside. The kitchen includes a double oven and plenty of counter space. Downstairs there are two rooms that could be used as family room spaces and a separate room that can be used as an office, playroom, or flex room. There is also a large unfinished basement. Tenant pays gas, electric and water. Pets allowed. If you would like to schedule a self-showing of this property, please follow the links on our website at www.Tedarla.com. Please email Rentals@tedarla.com with any questions.