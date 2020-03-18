All apartments in Centennial
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:25 PM

50 E Weaver Place

50 East Weaver Place · No Longer Available
Location

50 East Weaver Place, Centennial, CO 80121
Broadway Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
TWO WEEKS FREE RENT! Beautiful Centennial Mid Century Ranch! Hardwood Floors, Finished Basement, Large Yard, AVAILABLE NOW! - Welcome to your new home! Minutes to High Line Canal and The Streets of SouthGlenn!

Currently offering TWO WEEKS FREE RENT!

Located at 50 E Weaver Pl, Centennial, CO 80121.

Amazing 4 bedroom 3 bath house with beautiful touches throughout.
Hardwood floors throughout the entire main floor with natural lighting that makes this house really shine!

Don't forget about the finished basement that features a large family room and 3/4 bath with plenty of storage!

With this house being conveniently located by parks, trails, high Line canal, and The Streets at SouthGlenn it won't last long! Apply now, before it's too late!

Features Include:

-Brand New white granite counters
-Hardwood floors
-Finished Basement
-Large windows
-Built in shelving
-Huge yard with covered patio
-2 storage sheds
-1 car garage
-Rv/boat parking

-Near The Streets at SouthGlenn which features shopping, dining, and entertainment

Apply online!
Application Fee $45.00
We process apps in 24 hrs, credit and background
No cats
Dogs allowed
Pet Policy applies.

Security deposit = $2095
Rent = $2095

PLEASE CALL,TEXT, OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING
Kyle - 513-502-7085
kyle.gephart@realatlas.com

(RLNE3791905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 E Weaver Place have any available units?
50 E Weaver Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 50 E Weaver Place have?
Some of 50 E Weaver Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 E Weaver Place currently offering any rent specials?
50 E Weaver Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 E Weaver Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 50 E Weaver Place is pet friendly.
Does 50 E Weaver Place offer parking?
Yes, 50 E Weaver Place offers parking.
Does 50 E Weaver Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 E Weaver Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 E Weaver Place have a pool?
No, 50 E Weaver Place does not have a pool.
Does 50 E Weaver Place have accessible units?
No, 50 E Weaver Place does not have accessible units.
Does 50 E Weaver Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 E Weaver Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 50 E Weaver Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 E Weaver Place does not have units with air conditioning.
