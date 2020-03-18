50 E Weaver Place

Amenities

TWO WEEKS FREE RENT! Beautiful Centennial Mid Century Ranch! Hardwood Floors, Finished Basement, Large Yard, AVAILABLE NOW! - Welcome to your new home! Minutes to High Line Canal and The Streets of SouthGlenn!



Currently offering TWO WEEKS FREE RENT!



Located at 50 E Weaver Pl, Centennial, CO 80121.



Amazing 4 bedroom 3 bath house with beautiful touches throughout.

Hardwood floors throughout the entire main floor with natural lighting that makes this house really shine!



Don't forget about the finished basement that features a large family room and 3/4 bath with plenty of storage!



With this house being conveniently located by parks, trails, high Line canal, and The Streets at SouthGlenn it won't last long! Apply now, before it's too late!



Features Include:



-Brand New white granite counters

-Hardwood floors

-Finished Basement

-Large windows

-Built in shelving

-Huge yard with covered patio

-2 storage sheds

-1 car garage

-Rv/boat parking



-Near The Streets at SouthGlenn which features shopping, dining, and entertainment



Apply online!

Application Fee $45.00

We process apps in 24 hrs, credit and background

No cats

Dogs allowed

Pet Policy applies.



Security deposit = $2095

Rent = $2095



PLEASE CALL,TEXT, OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING

Kyle - 513-502-7085

kyle.gephart@realatlas.com



(RLNE3791905)