4955 S Flanders Ct

Amenities
Don't miss out on this 4 bed and 3 bath home in Fox Hill! This open floor plan home is approximately 1,890 finished square ft. plus a finished basement. The kitchen is bright and open with granite, stainless steel appliances and counter seating. The master suite is spacious and has an updated master bathroom. The remaining 3 bedrooms are good size.
FEATURES:
- Open Kitchen
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Large bedrooms.
- 2 car garage.
- Fenced Back yard
- Finished basement
This home is conveniently located close to Quincy Reservoir, Southlands Mall and E470.
Pets considered for a pet deposit of $350 per pet
Available First week of June. Call New Age Real Estate today to view this exceptional property.