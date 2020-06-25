All apartments in Centennial
4955 S Flanders Ct
4955 S Flanders Ct

4955 South Flanders Court · No Longer Available
Location

4955 South Flanders Court, Centennial, CO 80015
Fox Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Don't miss out on this 4 bed and 3 bath home in Fox Hill! This open floor plan home is approximately 1,890 finished square ft. plus a finished basement. The kitchen is bright and open with granite, stainless steel appliances and counter seating. The master suite is spacious and has an updated master bathroom. The remaining 3 bedrooms are good size.

FEATURES:
- Open Kitchen
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Large bedrooms.
- 2 car garage.
- Fenced Back yard
- Finished basement

This home is conveniently located close to Quincy Reservoir, Southlands Mall and E470.

Pets considered for a pet deposit of $350 per pet

Available First week of June. Call New Age Real Estate today to view this exceptional property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4955 S Flanders Ct have any available units?
4955 S Flanders Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 4955 S Flanders Ct have?
Some of 4955 S Flanders Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4955 S Flanders Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4955 S Flanders Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4955 S Flanders Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4955 S Flanders Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4955 S Flanders Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4955 S Flanders Ct offers parking.
Does 4955 S Flanders Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4955 S Flanders Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4955 S Flanders Ct have a pool?
No, 4955 S Flanders Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4955 S Flanders Ct have accessible units?
No, 4955 S Flanders Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4955 S Flanders Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4955 S Flanders Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 4955 S Flanders Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4955 S Flanders Ct has units with air conditioning.
