4955 S Flanders Ct

Don't miss out on this 4 bed and 3 bath home in Fox Hill! This open floor plan home is approximately 1,890 finished square ft. plus a finished basement. The kitchen is bright and open with granite, stainless steel appliances and counter seating. The master suite is spacious and has an updated master bathroom. The remaining 3 bedrooms are good size.



FEATURES:

- Open Kitchen

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Large bedrooms.

- 2 car garage.

- Fenced Back yard

- Finished basement



This home is conveniently located close to Quincy Reservoir, Southlands Mall and E470.



Pets considered for a pet deposit of $350 per pet



Available First week of June. Call New Age Real Estate today to view this exceptional property.