4916 S. Flanders Ct Available 06/03/19 Cherry Creek Schools - 3 bedroom home!!!! - Beautiful three bedroom home located in Cherry Creek School.



This home features a big backyard, located in South Aurora.



Once you walk in this home you be surprised by the nice living room that flows into the kitchen along with an eating space. Down stairs you will enjoy a family room. Unfinished basement for storage and washer and Dryer hookups.



All three bedrooms are located upstairs all rooms provide nice closet space. Nice sized bedrooms with newer bathrooms.



Dogs are accepted with additional deposit!!



This home has too much to list. Huge fenced in backyard corner lot.



