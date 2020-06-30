All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 4044 E Geddes Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
4044 E Geddes Circle
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

4044 E Geddes Circle

4044 East Geddes Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4044 East Geddes Circle, Centennial, CO 80122

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Townhouse Condo with Newly Finished Basement Open Floor Plan and Large Garage. - Beautiful Townhouse Condo with Newly Finished Basement Open Floor Plan and Large Garage.

Bright and spacious - open kitchen/living area, formal dining and finished basement makes this home even more extraordinary. The ceilings are vaulted, there is great natural light, the color pallet is gorgeous. Fresh paint, new carpet and gleaming hardwoods on the main floor, you will find this townhouse-style condo very appealing and move-in ready. Close to amazing schools. The floor plan is open and bright and all appliances including the full-sized washer and dryer are included. There is an over-sized 2-car attached garage and a full, finished basement that can make for a third bedroom, office or entertainment area with additional storage space and bath. The community has an outdoor pool too.

This is the perfect place for you if you travel frequently and need to be able to 'lock & leave' and know your home will continued to be cared for or you have activities you enjoy a lot more than home maintenance! Lifetime Fitness, Lifetime Tennis and South Suburban Rec facilities are all minutes away as are The Shops at Southglenn Mall. You will love this location!

Interior Features
Bedroom Information
Upper Level Bedrooms: 2
Basement Bedrooms: 1
Bathroom Information
Bathrooms Full: 2
Bathrooms Half: 1
Main Level Bathrooms: 1
Upper Level Bathrooms: 2
Basement Bathrooms: 3/4
Heating & Cooling
Central Air
Forced Air, Natural Gas
Interior Features
Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Microwave, Refrigerator, Oven, Washer/Dryer
Has Finished Basement
Basement Ceiling Height: 8'
Carpet, Laminate, Tile
Master Suite, Laminate Counters, Open Floorplan, Pantry, Ceiling Fan, Smoke Free, Walk-In Closet.
Double Pane Windows
Laundry Features
In Unit

Great School Ratings:
Franklin Elementary
Newton Middle School
Arapahoe High School

Rent: $1950
$75 flat fee for Water, Sewer, Trash. Residents pay energy.
Deposit: $1950
Pet Policy: One time $250 Pet Fee and $25/mo. Pet Rent with HOA approval

Applications are available online for your convenience!
-$45 to apply per adult
-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.

Text or email Thomas Marry to set up a showing at 916-846-2845 or Thomas.marry@realatlas.com

(RLNE5552217)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4044 E Geddes Circle have any available units?
4044 E Geddes Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 4044 E Geddes Circle have?
Some of 4044 E Geddes Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4044 E Geddes Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4044 E Geddes Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4044 E Geddes Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4044 E Geddes Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4044 E Geddes Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4044 E Geddes Circle offers parking.
Does 4044 E Geddes Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4044 E Geddes Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4044 E Geddes Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4044 E Geddes Circle has a pool.
Does 4044 E Geddes Circle have accessible units?
No, 4044 E Geddes Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4044 E Geddes Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4044 E Geddes Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 4044 E Geddes Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4044 E Geddes Circle has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St
Centennial, CO 80111
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave
Centennial, CO 80112
The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd
Centennial, CO 80016
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St
Centennial, CO 80112
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln
Centennial, CO 80122
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South
Centennial, CO 80112
The Villas At Homestead
6857 S Homestead Pkwy
Centennial, CO 80112
The Portola at Southglenn
6851 South Gaylord Street
Centennial, CO 80122

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with BalconyCentennial Apartments with Pool
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs