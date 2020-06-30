4044 E Geddes Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful Townhouse Condo with Newly Finished Basement Open Floor Plan and Large Garage. - Beautiful Townhouse Condo with Newly Finished Basement Open Floor Plan and Large Garage.



Bright and spacious - open kitchen/living area, formal dining and finished basement makes this home even more extraordinary. The ceilings are vaulted, there is great natural light, the color pallet is gorgeous. Fresh paint, new carpet and gleaming hardwoods on the main floor, you will find this townhouse-style condo very appealing and move-in ready. Close to amazing schools. The floor plan is open and bright and all appliances including the full-sized washer and dryer are included. There is an over-sized 2-car attached garage and a full, finished basement that can make for a third bedroom, office or entertainment area with additional storage space and bath. The community has an outdoor pool too.



This is the perfect place for you if you travel frequently and need to be able to 'lock & leave' and know your home will continued to be cared for or you have activities you enjoy a lot more than home maintenance! Lifetime Fitness, Lifetime Tennis and South Suburban Rec facilities are all minutes away as are The Shops at Southglenn Mall. You will love this location!



Interior Features

Bedroom Information

Upper Level Bedrooms: 2

Basement Bedrooms: 1

Bathroom Information

Bathrooms Full: 2

Bathrooms Half: 1

Main Level Bathrooms: 1

Upper Level Bathrooms: 2

Basement Bathrooms: 3/4

Heating & Cooling

Central Air

Forced Air, Natural Gas

Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Microwave, Refrigerator, Oven, Washer/Dryer

Has Finished Basement

Basement Ceiling Height: 8'

Carpet, Laminate, Tile

Master Suite, Laminate Counters, Open Floorplan, Pantry, Ceiling Fan, Smoke Free, Walk-In Closet.

Double Pane Windows

Laundry Features

In Unit



Great School Ratings:

Franklin Elementary

Newton Middle School

Arapahoe High School



Rent: $1950

$75 flat fee for Water, Sewer, Trash. Residents pay energy.

Deposit: $1950

Pet Policy: One time $250 Pet Fee and $25/mo. Pet Rent with HOA approval



Applications are available online for your convenience!

-$45 to apply per adult

-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.



Text or email Thomas Marry to set up a showing at 916-846-2845 or Thomas.marry@realatlas.com



(RLNE5552217)