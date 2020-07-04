2709 E Geddes Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Knolls Village Townhome - Property Id: 201923



Very nice Knolls Village ranch style townhome - single level floor plan with 2 bedrooms and two bathrooms on main floor and a 3rd bedroom and rec. room in basement. Home has an oversized 2-car detached garage. Appliances are brand new including side by side washer and dryer. There is a wood burning fireplace and there is an outlet above for a TV.



Additional Features:

- Brand new full size washer and dryer

- Large patio

- AC

- Landlord pays water, sewer, trash and common area maintenance

- Security system

- new Stainless Steel appliances

- Large family room with wood burning fireplace

- close to beautiful open space and trails (Big Dry Creek open space)

- Great Centennial location waking distance to Streets of Southglenn

- large bedrooms - upstairs bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms and walk-in closets.

- Pool and Tennis courts are steps away from home



Great home at a reasonable price.



Must have good credit



Call or text George at 303.520.6626

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/201923

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5457295)