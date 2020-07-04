2709 E Geddes Pl

Amenities
Knolls Village Townhome - Property Id: 201923
Very nice Knolls Village ranch style townhome - single level floor plan with 2 bedrooms and two bathrooms on main floor and a 3rd bedroom and rec. room in basement. Home has an oversized 2-car detached garage. Appliances are brand new including side by side washer and dryer. There is a wood burning fireplace and there is an outlet above for a TV.
Additional Features:
- Brand new full size washer and dryer
- Large patio
- AC
- Landlord pays water, sewer, trash and common area maintenance
- Security system
- new Stainless Steel appliances
- Large family room with wood burning fireplace
- close to beautiful open space and trails (Big Dry Creek open space)
- Great Centennial location waking distance to Streets of Southglenn
- Large patio
- large bedrooms - upstairs bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms and walk-in closets.
- Pool and Tennis courts are steps away from home
Great home at a reasonable price.
Must have good credit
Call or text George at 303.520.6626
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/201923
Property Id 201923
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5457295)