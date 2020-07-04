All apartments in Centennial
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

2709 E Geddes Pl

2709 East Geddes Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

2709 East Geddes Place, Centennial, CO 80122
The Knolls

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Knolls Village Townhome - Property Id: 201923

Very nice Knolls Village ranch style townhome - single level floor plan with 2 bedrooms and two bathrooms on main floor and a 3rd bedroom and rec. room in basement. Home has an oversized 2-car detached garage. Appliances are brand new including side by side washer and dryer. There is a wood burning fireplace and there is an outlet above for a TV.

Additional Features:
- Brand new full size washer and dryer
- Large patio
- AC
- Landlord pays water, sewer, trash and common area maintenance
- Security system
- new Stainless Steel appliances
- Large family room with wood burning fireplace
- close to beautiful open space and trails (Big Dry Creek open space)
- Great Centennial location waking distance to Streets of Southglenn
- Large patio
- large bedrooms - upstairs bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms and walk-in closets.
- Pool and Tennis courts are steps away from home

Great home at a reasonable price.

Must have good credit

Call or text George at 303.520.6626
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/201923
Property Id 201923

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5457295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 E Geddes Pl have any available units?
2709 E Geddes Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 2709 E Geddes Pl have?
Some of 2709 E Geddes Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 E Geddes Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2709 E Geddes Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 E Geddes Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2709 E Geddes Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 2709 E Geddes Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2709 E Geddes Pl offers parking.
Does 2709 E Geddes Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2709 E Geddes Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 E Geddes Pl have a pool?
Yes, 2709 E Geddes Pl has a pool.
Does 2709 E Geddes Pl have accessible units?
No, 2709 E Geddes Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 E Geddes Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2709 E Geddes Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 2709 E Geddes Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2709 E Geddes Pl has units with air conditioning.

