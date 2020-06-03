All apartments in Centennial
21448 East Crestridge Place

21448 East Crestridge Place, Centennial, CO 80015
w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
air conditioning
granite counters
w/d hookup
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Smokey Hills 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath in coveted Cherry Creek School District. This home invites you into an open and bright floor plan. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steal appliances.
Central air-conditioning, sprinkler system, W/D connections. Unfinished basement with walkout to backyard overlooking park. Don't wait on this one.

wongpropertiesmgmt@gmail.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

