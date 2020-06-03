21448 East Crestridge Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Smokey Hills 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath in coveted Cherry Creek School District. This home invites you into an open and bright floor plan. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steal appliances.

Central air-conditioning, sprinkler system, W/D connections. Unfinished basement with walkout to backyard overlooking park. Don't wait on this one.



wongpropertiesmgmt@gmail.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.