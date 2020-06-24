All apartments in Centennial
21191 E Belleview Pl
Last updated April 2 2020 at 5:25 PM

21191 E Belleview Pl

21191 East Belleview Place · No Longer Available
Location

21191 East Belleview Place, Centennial, CO 80015
Park View

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
Lovely home with great backyard entertaining area. Deck + patio with firepit: 3 bedroom, 3 bath two story home with vaulted ceilings and a two car attached garage. Located in the friendly Parkview Highlands and highly rated Cherry Creek School District, this home offers easy access to everyday errands and entertainment. Be your own private chef in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and center island. Full finished basement can easily be 4th bedroom, man cave, or teenager retreat.

Available 5/1/20. Security deposit is same as rent. Home is pet friendly. Pet deposit is $300 for the first, $200 for any additional. Trash is included. Appliances included: Oven/stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave. Please call for additional information or to set up a tour!

03/22/20 UPDATE - WE ARE SHOWING! - WE WILL KEEP 6ft DISTANCE AND SANITIZE / WIPE ALL DOORKNOBS, LIGHT SWITCHES, RAILINGS, ETC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21191 E Belleview Pl have any available units?
21191 E Belleview Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 21191 E Belleview Pl have?
Some of 21191 E Belleview Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21191 E Belleview Pl currently offering any rent specials?
21191 E Belleview Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21191 E Belleview Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 21191 E Belleview Pl is pet friendly.
Does 21191 E Belleview Pl offer parking?
Yes, 21191 E Belleview Pl offers parking.
Does 21191 E Belleview Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21191 E Belleview Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21191 E Belleview Pl have a pool?
No, 21191 E Belleview Pl does not have a pool.
Does 21191 E Belleview Pl have accessible units?
No, 21191 E Belleview Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 21191 E Belleview Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21191 E Belleview Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 21191 E Belleview Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 21191 E Belleview Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

