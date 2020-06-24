21191 E Belleview Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking garage

Lovely home with great backyard entertaining area. Deck + patio with firepit: 3 bedroom, 3 bath two story home with vaulted ceilings and a two car attached garage. Located in the friendly Parkview Highlands and highly rated Cherry Creek School District, this home offers easy access to everyday errands and entertainment. Be your own private chef in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and center island. Full finished basement can easily be 4th bedroom, man cave, or teenager retreat.



Available 5/1/20. Security deposit is same as rent. Home is pet friendly. Pet deposit is $300 for the first, $200 for any additional. Trash is included. Appliances included: Oven/stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave. Please call for additional information or to set up a tour!



03/22/20 UPDATE - WE ARE SHOWING! - WE WILL KEEP 6ft DISTANCE AND SANITIZE / WIPE ALL DOORKNOBS, LIGHT SWITCHES, RAILINGS, ETC.