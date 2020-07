Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home with vaulted ceilings, crown molding, open floor plan, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, skylights, walk-in closets, large 17' x 17' deck in the back yard, sprinkler system, large backyard. Storage shed wired with electrical, perfect for an outdoor work shop. Conveniently situated in a quite in cherry creek school district community, which is walking distance to Sprouts and much more. New driveway installed 3 years ago