Last updated April 12 2019 at 4:04 AM

20170 E. Fair Ln.

20170 East Fair Lane · No Longer Available
Location

20170 East Fair Lane, Centennial, CO 80016
Greenfield

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
**LOOK NO FURTHER! STUNNING 5 BED, 4 BATH-CHERRY CREEK SCHOOLS!**
This modern stunner is ready for move in with gorgeous finish outs including a sleek white kitchen that has subway tile, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, a center island with breakfast bar, gorgeous dark hardwood floors, and a butlers pantry. There is also a mud room off the garage, and a guest bedroom/office on the main floor.

The second floor master bedroom with 5 piece master bath features his/her separate vanities and sophisticated tile upgrades and a huge walk in master closet with custom shelving! There is another bedroom with en suite bath, and another 2 bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bath. All upstairs bedrooms have walk in closets!

There is a very large full unfinished basement, so plenty of room for storage. laundry room with high end W/D included, 3 car garage, fenced yard with landscaping, front porch, and covered back patio for hanging out all summer long! Oh and did I mention a foosball table to add to the fun? Yes it's also included too!

Great location-south Aurora, Cherry Creek Schools, next to the park, HOA includes pool, tennis and clubhouse too!

Come look today! Contact Eric to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20170 E. Fair Ln. have any available units?
20170 E. Fair Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 20170 E. Fair Ln. have?
Some of 20170 E. Fair Ln.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20170 E. Fair Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
20170 E. Fair Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20170 E. Fair Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 20170 E. Fair Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 20170 E. Fair Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 20170 E. Fair Ln. offers parking.
Does 20170 E. Fair Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20170 E. Fair Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20170 E. Fair Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 20170 E. Fair Ln. has a pool.
Does 20170 E. Fair Ln. have accessible units?
No, 20170 E. Fair Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 20170 E. Fair Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20170 E. Fair Ln. has units with dishwashers.
Does 20170 E. Fair Ln. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20170 E. Fair Ln. has units with air conditioning.
