20170 E. Fair Ln.

**LOOK NO FURTHER! STUNNING 5 BED, 4 BATH-CHERRY CREEK SCHOOLS!**

This modern stunner is ready for move in with gorgeous finish outs including a sleek white kitchen that has subway tile, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, a center island with breakfast bar, gorgeous dark hardwood floors, and a butlers pantry. There is also a mud room off the garage, and a guest bedroom/office on the main floor.



The second floor master bedroom with 5 piece master bath features his/her separate vanities and sophisticated tile upgrades and a huge walk in master closet with custom shelving! There is another bedroom with en suite bath, and another 2 bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bath. All upstairs bedrooms have walk in closets!



There is a very large full unfinished basement, so plenty of room for storage. laundry room with high end W/D included, 3 car garage, fenced yard with landscaping, front porch, and covered back patio for hanging out all summer long! Oh and did I mention a foosball table to add to the fun? Yes it's also included too!



Great location-south Aurora, Cherry Creek Schools, next to the park, HOA includes pool, tennis and clubhouse too!



Come look today! Contact Eric to schedule a showing.