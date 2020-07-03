All apartments in Centennial
20029 East Wagon Trail Place
Last updated April 17 2020 at 4:10 PM

20029 East Wagon Trail Place

20029 East Wagon Trail Place · No Longer Available
Location

20029 East Wagon Trail Place, Centennial, CO 80015
Fox Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
***Before applying please read application requirements below property description*** Brand new kitchen, bathrooms, and flooring throughout. Open living room/kitchen concept. This home has a large deck and back yard perfect for enjoying those gorgeous Colorado days/nights. Attached 2 car garage. AC and washer/dryer included. Located in the Cherry Creek School District. Utilities (water, gas, electric, trash and internet/cable) are the responsibility of the tenant. 12 month lease. Standard deposit of $1850. If you have a Pet, the deposit is non-refundable and is an additional $600 at the time of signing or $50/month (for a total of $1900) for 12 months.
***APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS***
(Rental Services Inc. runs the verifications)
Minimum credit score is 600
Gross income must be 3x the rent
Bankruptcy/Foreclosure/short sales must be 1 year or older.
Can not have multiple late payments/returned checks on prior rental history.

Any additional questions please contact me directly.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 20029 East Wagon Trail Place have any available units?
20029 East Wagon Trail Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 20029 East Wagon Trail Place have?
Some of 20029 East Wagon Trail Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20029 East Wagon Trail Place currently offering any rent specials?
20029 East Wagon Trail Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20029 East Wagon Trail Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 20029 East Wagon Trail Place is pet friendly.
Does 20029 East Wagon Trail Place offer parking?
Yes, 20029 East Wagon Trail Place offers parking.
Does 20029 East Wagon Trail Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20029 East Wagon Trail Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20029 East Wagon Trail Place have a pool?
No, 20029 East Wagon Trail Place does not have a pool.
Does 20029 East Wagon Trail Place have accessible units?
No, 20029 East Wagon Trail Place does not have accessible units.
Does 20029 East Wagon Trail Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 20029 East Wagon Trail Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20029 East Wagon Trail Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20029 East Wagon Trail Place has units with air conditioning.

