20029 East Wagon Trail Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

***Before applying please read application requirements below property description*** Brand new kitchen, bathrooms, and flooring throughout. Open living room/kitchen concept. This home has a large deck and back yard perfect for enjoying those gorgeous Colorado days/nights. Attached 2 car garage. AC and washer/dryer included. Located in the Cherry Creek School District. Utilities (water, gas, electric, trash and internet/cable) are the responsibility of the tenant. 12 month lease. Standard deposit of $1850. If you have a Pet, the deposit is non-refundable and is an additional $600 at the time of signing or $50/month (for a total of $1900) for 12 months.

***APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS***

(Rental Services Inc. runs the verifications)

Minimum credit score is 600

Gross income must be 3x the rent

Bankruptcy/Foreclosure/short sales must be 1 year or older.

Can not have multiple late payments/returned checks on prior rental history.



Any additional questions please contact me directly.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.